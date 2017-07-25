Read calls for staff cutbacks, department mergers

Plattsburgh must make tough choices to remain sustainable, says mayor ahead of early budget pitch

× Mayor Colin Read said the City of Plattsburgh faces an uncertain fiscal climate. He’s proposing steep spending cuts and staff layoffs to course correct the city’s finances. Photo by Pete DeMola PLATTSBURGH — The city’s new mayor sees the City of Plattsburgh edging towards financial disaster. Upcoming payouts to the city’s fire department union may cost up to $3.3 million over the next half-decade — not including $839,000 in retroactive salaries. Savings are non-existent, and opportunities to significantly enhance revenue are not feasible. Taxpayers are tapped out and cannot shoulder another increase. If current trends continue, the city risks being deemed “financially distressed” by the state. “We’re on the verge of being financially stressed,” said Mayor Colin Read, “and joining only two other cities in New York that will be financially distressed.” Read, who took office in January, plans on submitting his budget proposal to the Plattsburgh Common Council this week — three months ahead of schedule. And he’s pushing lawmakers to take immediate action. “I believe the challenges facing our city are not at all insurmountable,” Read said, “but they require much more intense and immediate responses that cannot wait until an early January council budget.” STAFF CUTS This year’s adopted budget totals $31.8 million, including $22.4 million for the general fund, $3.5 million for water, and $5.9 million for sewer. The city needs to find $1.4 million in permanent savings, Read told the Sun in a wide-ranging interview last week. He hopes to find another $500,000 in temporary savings — including delayed expenditures. But efforts by the Common Council to trim spending have resulted in marginal savings, he said. “It’s been a terribly difficult task,” he said. Read ran as Mr. Fix It, and criticized former mayor James Calnon for not doing enough to stabilize the city’s finances. To really make a dent, Read envisions drastic staff cutbacks paired with department consolidations and consolidating services with the county. Payroll accounts for 10 percent of the budget, he said. “That’s really the place where we’re going to have to start looking at some of these cuts.” Read said the city’s managerial workforce has grown in recent years, and he wants to roll back the number of managerial positions. Doing so will give him clout with the unions, he said. “If we can trim our management staff and get those numbers down, then I’ve got some credibility to go to the unions and say, ‘We did all those hard cuts over here, your bosses. Now we need to see what we can do on the union side as well.’”

Read acknowledged the plan will be met with resistance. “But we’re going to have to do what the voters sent us there to do and make very hard decisions on behalf of the taxpayers, and I’m prepared to do that.” DEPARTMENT CONSOLIDATION Read believes several departments can be folded into the county operations, including information technology, human resources, property assessment and engineering. He wants to streamline the Recreation Department and eliminate redundancies — including groundskeeping and maintenance — that are already performed by the Department of Public Works. The Office of Community Development could play a larger role in events organization, he said. Read estimates the consolidations could snip between $600,000 and $700,000 from the general fund. STATE REPORT The budget proposal comes on the heels of a report by the state Fiscal Restructuring Board for Local Governments that revealed the city is “susceptible to fiscal stress.” Read agrees with the report, which was commissioned by Calnon, and says it reinforces the alarm bells he’s been sounding all along. The report flagged two main fiscal issues facing the city. Both need to be resolved to right the city’s fiscal ship: Retiree health care costs and costs associated with resolving the contract with the city’s fire union, which Read said has been expired for five years. Neither have easy solutions, Read said. “The city and fire department has tended to have a pretty antagonistic relationship with each other for a lot of years,” Read said. The dispute with the Plattsburgh Permanent Firemen’s Association went into arbitration, he said, because attempts at negotiation fell apart. The PPFA last month was awarded $740,109 in back pay and retroactive wage increases. The city will know if the award can be reduced in three weeks. “Presumably if we can’t, that award will become payable,” Read said. When it comes to health care, Read said the city should move away from self-insuring. He’s currently researching the prospects of joining a county or state pool to even out fluctuations and give the city more clout when it comes to selecting insurance plans for employees. Moving to a larger pool, which he said could save up to $400,000, would also safeguard against a huge payout, which would be dangerous with a negative fund balance.

“By bringing the fund balance down to a negative number, we’re incredibly vulnerable to any bad thing that happens,” he said. Other suggestions in the state report, such as creating revenue through the Plattsburgh Marina and building an indoor sports center, are not practical at present, Read said. PROPERTY TAX REFORM While exploring ways to generate revenue through expanded services is not feasible, Read said, a better approach is to address what he said were systemic flaws in the property tax system. Property tax, he said, is regressive, because it puts a larger share of the tax burden on those ill-equipped to accommodate tax increases — including renters, who tend to be low-income. At the same time, 36 percent of the properties in the city are tax-exempt, he said. But these properties consume city services, including water, sewer and emergency services. The disparity affects cities statewide to varying degrees, Read said. “I wonder if there’s a way to identify some of these sources that currently aren’t taxed,” Read said. “The property tax isn’t a very good mechanism — it’s just an easy one.” Among the suggestions included in the report was to emulate a sidewalk fee program like that in Ithaca, where tax-exempt owners were included in a new system of financing to produce additional revenue to properly fund necessary repairs and investments. Plattsburgh could create a similar program for allocating costs associated with stormwater runoff and street lighting. ‘FISCAL FICTION’ City taxpayers saw a 6.6 percent tax levy increase with the spending plan adopted in June. Read said if the Common Council doesn’t approve his cutbacks, then the only other choice is to raise taxes. He doesn’t want to do that. Not only can residents ill afford it, but it’s also unsustainable in the long run: Double-digit hikes like those discussed by councilors this year would put the city at the edge of the 20 percent constitutional tax limit set by the state. Once that threshold is reached, the city would have no choice but to force layoffs and cutbacks. Read said the Common Council has already been warned by Chamberlain Richard Marks about the perils of a tax hike. But lawmakers, he said, ignored him in favor of choosing to adhere to a financial outlook the mayor referred to as “fiscal fiction.”