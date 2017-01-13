Read sworn in, budget work continues

× The City of Plattsburgh saw the inauguration of their new lawmakers last Thursday, welcoming (left to right) Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay), Mayor Colin Read and Councilors Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1), Mike Kelly (Ward 2), Dale Dowdle (Ward 3), Peter Ensel (Ward 4), Becky Kasper (Ward 5) and Josh Kretser (Ward 6). Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH — Mayor Colin Read was sworn into office last Thursday, becoming the city’s 28th mayor.

Freshman councilor Peter Ensel also took office, joining incumbents Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1), Mike Kelly (Ward 2), Dale Dowdle (Ward 3), Becky Kasper (Ward 5) and Joshua Kretser (Ward 6) in taking their oath of office.

Read said that as mayor, he looks forward to more collaboration, and wants to “raise expectations” on what a council and mayor can do.

BUDGET TALKS CONTINUE

Following the inauguration ceremony, lawmakers managed to shave off approximately $210,500 from the $1.1 million budget deficit, leaving a deficit of over $900,000 to bridge before the state-mandated deadline next week.

Included in the new amendments was a $90,000 reduction in fire department overtime pay — an expense removed by denying the department’s proposed second ambulance — and a $45,755 reduction to the recreation department budget.

Lawmakers also voted to reduce the Plattsburgh City Police Department’s motor vehicle budget by $40,000. The department originally requested $87,331 to purchase three new cruisers.

A $9,654 reduction to public works payroll was also approved, a cost which resulted from a budgeted position being filled below expected pay.

Even with the $210,500 worth of cuts, taxpayers may still see a tax increase of over 9 percent.

Residents again appeared at City Hall last Thursday to protest the potential tax increase.

“A 10 percent increase is way too much,” said Jeff Moore. “You need to fix the problem: overspending.”

Moore urged the council to probe the proposed spending plan for further cuts, saying that city residents could not afford to pay any more.

Sue Moore, a city resident, said that the council has an “important moral responsibility” to bridge the gap before the deadline.

“I don’t see how you can look at anyone in the eye with the increase you’re proposing,” said Moore.

City councillors have said taxes could increase by as much as 23 percent.

Seth Parker, a resident of Lake Country Village area, urged lawmakers to balance the budget, but to not forget about the residents.

The concern over crumbling water infrastructure on the new base was brought to light by Read on the campaign trail, with the lawmaker vowing to kickstart the process of replacing the aging pipes.

“Clean drinking water trumps needing a tighter budget,” said Parker.

Read said residents are welcome to add their ideas on how to bridge the budget gap.

The city is attentive, he said, despite a perception that lawmakers aren’t tuned into public sentiment.

“We really need your help,” Read said.

Kretser was unanimously named Mayor Pro Tem at the ceremony.

Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay), who won the open seat to replace Janet Duprey, was also sworn at the ceremony.