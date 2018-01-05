Ready for PyeongChang winter games

LAKE PLACID | This village’s storied Winter Olympic heritage can prove both inspiring and historic as local fans and visitors ready for the 2018 XXIII Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.

The Lake Placid Olympic Museum’s extensive collection bears witness to generations of athletes, near and far, who competed and championed events in 1932 and in 1980.

“We provide opportunity for visitors to brush up on Olympic history and be inspired by the stories of the Olympic games,” said Museum Director Alison Haas.

Opening Ceremonies begin half a world away on Feb. 9, 2018 in PyeongChang and last for 17 days through Feb. 25.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that 2018’s Winter Games include six new events: snowboard big air (men’s and women’s), speed skating mass start (men’s and women’s), curling mixed doubles and the Alpine team event.

“The total number of gold medal events will be 102 – the most ever contested at an Olympic Winter Games to date,” IOC said in a news release last month.

History catalogued in Lake Placid provides context for these sports even as they continue to evolve.

In their exhibit titled “Museum Curling,” adults and kids can learn more about strategy of a sport officially launched in 1932 in Lake Placid as a demonstration event. And they can test their strategy and skill on site.

Curling competition in PyeongChang begins Feb. 13.

Speed skating is central in another of the Lake Placid museum’s permanent exhibits.

Added in 2015, the installation provides a “timeline showcasing the design evolution of speed skating equipment, along with interactive activities, so visitors catch a glimpse into the mind of some of speed skating’s greatest.”

Athletes featured — several born and raised in Lake Placid and nearby towns — include: Charles Jewtraw, Jack Shea, Valentine Bialas, Jeanne Ashworth, Bonnie Blair, Apolo Ohno and Eric Heiden.

Speed skating begins in PyeongChang on Feb. 10.

The Lake Placid region has sent at least one athlete to every Olympic Winter Games since 1924.

TORCH HISTORY

Even as the 2018 Winter Olympic torch is being borne now through the countryside of South Korea, Lake Placid Olympic Museum maintains a collection of torches carried to winter games around the world.