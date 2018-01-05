Ready for PyeongChang winter games

LAKE PLACID | This village’s storied Winter Olympic heritage can prove both inspiring and historic as local fans and visitors ready for the 2018 XXIII Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.
The Lake Placid Olympic Museum’s extensive collection bears witness to generations of athletes, near and far, who competed and championed events in 1932 and in 1980.
“We provide opportunity for visitors to brush up on Olympic history and be inspired by the stories of the Olympic games,” said Museum Director Alison Haas.
Opening Ceremonies begin half a world away on Feb. 9, 2018 in PyeongChang and last for 17 days through Feb. 25.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that 2018’s Winter Games include six new events: snowboard big air (men’s and women’s), speed skating mass start (men’s and women’s), curling mixed doubles and the Alpine team event.
“The total number of gold medal events will be 102 – the most ever contested at an Olympic Winter Games to date,” IOC said in a news release last month.
History catalogued in Lake Placid provides context for these sports even as they continue to evolve.
In their exhibit titled “Museum Curling,” adults and kids can learn more about strategy of a sport officially launched in 1932 in Lake Placid as a demonstration event. And they can test their strategy and skill on site.
Curling competition in PyeongChang begins Feb. 13.
Speed skating is central in another of the Lake Placid museum’s permanent exhibits.
Added in 2015, the installation provides a “timeline showcasing the design evolution of speed skating equipment, along with interactive activities, so visitors catch a glimpse into the mind of some of speed skating’s greatest.”
Athletes featured — several born and raised in Lake Placid and nearby towns — include: Charles Jewtraw, Jack Shea, Valentine Bialas, Jeanne Ashworth, Bonnie Blair, Apolo Ohno and Eric Heiden.
Speed skating begins in PyeongChang on Feb. 10.
The Lake Placid region has sent at least one athlete to every Olympic Winter Games since 1924.
TORCH HISTORY
Even as the 2018 Winter Olympic torch is being borne now through the countryside of South Korea, Lake Placid Olympic Museum maintains a collection of torches carried to winter games around the world.
“When visitors see our collection of Olympic torches, many are surprised to learn that for each edition of the Games, a new model of torch is designed to very high technical and aesthetic standards,” Haas wrote of the collection here.
“In the early days of the relay, the torch models were more or less the same, but over time their designs became diverse showing the
uniqueness of each host country.
“For instance, one can see on display at the Olympic Museum) the Nagano 1998 torch, influenced by the traditional Japanese ‘taimatshu’ torch used in festivals.”
The torch built for the Salt Lake City Games in 2002, Haas said, “was made of glass, silver and copper symbolizing winter and ice, the heart and speed of athletes, and also fire and passion.”
At the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, Haas outlined in her research work titled “The Olympic Flame”, the torch made “a record-setting 39,000 mile journey being carried by 14,000 torchbearers taking part in the relay, each carrying their own torch and passing the flame to one another.
“It took the plunge into the world’s deepest freshwater lake with a special torch, reached the North Pole and was taken into space by Russian Cosmonauts (the only time the torch was intended to not burn).”
The 2018 Olympic torch relay, called “Let Everyone Shine” began in South Korea on Nov. 1, and will cover 2,018 kilometers — the same number as the year of the games, according to IOC.
In early December, a humanoid robot named HUBO carried the PyeongYang torch for a short jaunt some 500 feet. The robot cut through a brick wall as it held the torch, according to IOC updates, a display intended to demonstrate innovation and creativity.
The PyeongYang Olympic torch was designed by Korean artist Young Se Kim, “who set out to create something that would inspire happiness in all those who behold it,” IOC said in a news release.
“The torch is exactly 700mm in length, representing the altitude of PyeongChang, which is 700 meters above sea level.
“The white and gold tones of the torch mirror the main colors of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games Torch Relay, while the five-pronged shape of the flame is based on the Korean symbol for PyeongChang, which is also engraved around the bottom half and top of the torch.”
Updates on the ongoing torch relay can be found online: www.pyeongchang2018.com/en/about-torch-relay
The upcoming Winter Olympic schedule is online: www.pyeongchang2018.com/en/schedule
LEARN MORE
The Lake Placid Olympic Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily in the Olympic Center at 2634 Main Street in Lake Placid.
The entrance is adjacent to the speed skating oval.
Admission is free with the Olympic Sites Passport.
Adult/Teen - $7; Junior (12 and under) - $5; Senior (65+) - $5; Ages 6 and under are free, as are school groups.