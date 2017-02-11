Red Brick Cafe opens in Port Henry at Main and Broad

× Some of the staff at the new Red Brick Cafe are, from left: chef/manager Timur Dzhambinov, building owner Tim Bryant, and waitstaff Sophie Bryant. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

PORT HENRY – The Red Brick Cafe and Village Inn have opened at Main and Broad streets in Port Henry.

Owner Tim Bryant said he wanted to establish a more casual dining atmosphere with the cafe.

“We concentrate on one need at a time,” he said. “Probably in March we’ll expand our hours.”

The café at 1 Star Way is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday now.

The Village Inn upstairs from the café has four rooms of varying sizes.

“We advertised on Facebook and that brought people here to stay for the holidays,” Bryant said. “We were pleasantly surprised. I expect many more (guests) for the summer.”

The chef/manager of the café is Timur Dzhambinov, who’s worked at restaurants in China, and who went to school in Ireland. He’s Bryant’s stepson, and having his own place here in the states was one of his goals.

“He worked in high-end restaurants in Shanghai,” Bryant said. “Timur brings a lot of experience to the operation. He designed the menus, business cards, and photographed all the food for our website.”

Dzhambinov is a former graphic designer at Kollektiv Design Studio, and attended Raffles Design Institute in Shanghai.

The café offers panini sandwiches, salads, crepes, a soup of the day and a variety of beverages. They make breakfast sandwiches on sandwich muffins to order now, and expect to add omelets later.

The café has an outside deck that will be open when the weather gets warmer, Bryant said.

He said he bought the former photo studio and apartment building, and was looking for a good use for it.

“I’m the owner of the building, and Timur wanted to manage a restaurant,” Bryant said. “I’m helping him get it going.”

The Red Brick Cafe also offers free wi-fi, takes credit cards, and has takeout available. The phone is 250-0993 or online at www.redbrickcafe.us. Their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/redbrickcafeph lists daily specials.

“We hope everyone has been enjoying our little cafe so far, and we’re hoping to continue to bring good quality food and service to our customers,” Bryant said.