Red Cross aims to reduce fire deaths

× American Red Cross volunteers will be at the Beekmantown Town Hall on April 29. Here, residents can request to have a fire alarm installed in their house and also receive education on fire safety. Photo by Teah Dowling

BEEKMANTOWN — The American Red Cross has launched an initiative to install at least 500 smoke alarms.

They hope to do so by the end of this year.

The initiative is part of the national organization’s Home Fire Preparedness Campaign — an effort designed to reduce the number fire-related deaths by 25 percent by the end of 2019 nationally.

On average, seven people die every day from a home fire in the U.S., or 2,500 annually, according to the Red Cross.

Local volunteers jumped on the bandwagon about two months ago and have since installed over 200 smoke detectors throughout the tri-county area.

“Every day there’s a disaster,” Bridget Nelson, a volunteer. “Most of those are home fires.”

There were 161 structure fires last year in Clinton County, said Emergency Services Director Eric Day, claiming three lives and injuring nine.

A fire just last week in Mooers left a family homeless.

“It’s unfortunate that this happens,” Day say. “But smoke detectors do save lives... I’ve had survivors tell me so.”

BEEKMANTOWN STOP

The next stop for Nelson and her team is Beekmantown, where they hope to facilitate the installation of 200 smoke alarms in eight hours on April 29.

The American Red Cross team will be set up at the Beekmantown Fire Department on Route 22.

Here, residents can sign up to have the group of volunteers install smoke detectors, equipped with 10-year batteries, in their homes for free later that day.

They will also provide education on fire safety, including identifying an escape route and how to test fire alarms once every month.

FUTURE GOALS

The overall goal is to install 500 smoke detectors each year — 1,500 by the time the campaign ends in 2019.

“We’re hoping to do more (installation events),” Nelson said. “We want to make sure the people in these disasters come out safe.”

Residents can visit the Beekmantown Fire Department between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on April 29 to request a smoke detector installment.

Any fire department interested in hosting their own event can contact the American Red Cross at 518-561-7280.