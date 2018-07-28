WESTPORT | With patriotic fanfare, the Essex County Fair is ready for its 170th year.

This year the grounds will deliver “Red, White and Blue: This Fair’s for You,” a theme celebrating Americana.

Fair Director Bridget Brown was excited to announce some unique additions to an expanding slate of events, beginning with Opening Night Fireworks on Aug. 15.

“And then Thursday night, Aug. 16, we will be having a Monster Truck show, and we’re excited about that,” she told The Sun as planning heads into final weeks after nearly a year’s worth of work.

The Essex County Fair runs Aug. 15 to 19, coming off of a resounding success last year with a surge in ticket sales, community engagement and local participation in 4-H animal, crafting, racing and grandstand events.

Many sideshows will be new this summer, Brown said.

“For side show additions, we have agri-puppets coming in. They have an educational program for children about farming facts and farm-to-table ideas. That will be every day, three shows a day.”

Admission remains the same at $10 again this year, which includes access to all of the rides.

“Or a person can do a $30 membership ticket, which covers the admission every day plus voting rights for the Essex County Agricultural Society,” Brown said.

Introducing several new farm animal events, fair organizers have invited Pork Chop Review, a unique presentation of trained swine.

“They perform tricks with the pigs, and that will be every day also, two shows daily, three on the weekend days,” Brown said.

“We do have Skeleton Crew, the stilt-walkers coming back doing a live Statue of Liberty review.”

In keeping with the red, white and blue theme, farm stands, vendors and farm contestants are asked to use flag colors in their presentations.

The popular Demolition Derby is set for Aug. 19.

Items from home kitchens, farms and craft-rooms and tables can be submitted for judging. Items are many and varied, to include: cheeses, herbs, vegetables, wines, apiary, maple and dairy products. Yarns, fibers and hand knit items can also be submitted for ribbon contention.

There are also contest categories for flowers, floral arrangements, and homemaking items, including jams, jellies, pickles, relish and other condiments, canned vegetables, along with baked goods, bread, cookies and (of course) pies.

To find out more about entry for fair competition and see all contest judging categories, visit essexcountyfair.org/index.php/2017-handbook

The entry form is downloadable and can be printed for use in Essex County Fair ribbon contests.

Gates open at 8 a.m., Wednesday through Saturday, and at 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Fair carnival rides will open at noon every day, and on opening day after state inspection has been completed.