Region braces for annual ‘Ride for the Well of It’

× Expand Photo provided Drew Cappabianca of The Hub presents Dr. John Rugge, CEO of Hudson Headwaters, a check raised as part of the 2014 Ride for the Well of It benefit. This year the charitable bike ride will take place on Saturday, June 17.

BRANT LAKE — For the fourth year in a row, the Hub will be raising money for Hudson Headwaters by sponsoring “Ride for the Well of It” on Saturday, June 17.

According to Hub owner and event organizer Drew Cappabianca, The Hub decided to sponsor a fundraiser after a friend’ family member used medical services provided by the Hudson Headwaters Health Network in Warrensburg.

“Basically a friend of mine had a family member who had a health problem and they went to the Warrensburg health center and got really good treatment. My friend was a cyclist, so we decided to do a charity ride,” Cappabianca said.

The event has drawn about 60 cyclists each year. Cappabianca said he would like to see the ride grow to at least 100 cyclists despite June being a difficult month to draw participants.

“June is a tough month with graduations and school ending and preparations for the summer,” he said.

Cappabianca said there are three different courses for the “Ride for the Well of It” – 15 miles, 30 miles, and 50 miles. The starting times are staggered so the riders all get to the finish line about the same time.

The rides begin and end at The Hub, located at 27 Market St., in Brant Lake. Starting times are 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. depending on the distance to be cycled.

The three ride options are “The Casual,” a 15-mile out and back along the northwestern shore of Brant Lake; “The Fitness,” which is a 30-mile ride that takes cyclists along the northwestern shore of Brant Lake before looping through Pottersville and Adirondack and back, and “The Aerobic,” a 50-mile loop to Olmstedville that takes riders back through Pottersville, the East Shore of Schroon Lake and Adirondack before returning to The Hub.

“There is also a health fair and registration includes lunch,” Cappabianca said.

Jessica Rubin, executive director of the Health Foundation, said four years ago the foundation was approached by The Hub with an idea for an event that would showcase a healthy lifestyle and raise money for the network, which operates 17 health centers from north Saratoga to Lake Champlain.

“We see everybody in the Adirondacks,” Rubin said.

For more information or to register, visit bikereg.com/hhhn, or call the Hub at 518-494-4822. Registration for the event is $35 per rider in advance and $45 day of. Registration fees will be discounted for teams of four or more.