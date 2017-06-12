Regional blood drives set

PLATTSBURGH — The North Country Regional Blood Donor Center will conduct in June a number of blood drives throughout the region — with events set in Mooers, Elizabethtown, Plattsburgh, Beekmantown, Port Henry, Chazy, Morrisonville, Willsboro, Black Brook and more. 

Blood collected at these drives stays in the North Country, helping hundreds of people in this region at hospitals in Plattsburgh, Elizabethtown, Malone, Massena, Saranac Lake and Glens Falls. 

More information about sponsoring a drive and a complete listing of upcoming community drives can be found at uvmhealth.org/cvph.

