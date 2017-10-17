Regional council eyes $21 million for priority projects

× Expand Photo provided/Office of the Governor of the State of New York The North Country Regional Economic Development Council (NCREDC) received $61.4 in economic development funds Dec. 8, 2016 at the Egg Center for Performing Arts in Albany.

PLATTSBURGH | A number of glamorous lodging initiatives and heavy-duty machinery upgrades are among the projects flagged by regional economic development experts as leading priorities to receive millions in state funding.

Top items included in the North Country Regional Economic Development Council (NCREDC)’s proposal are machinery upgrades at manufacturing facilities across the region, including International Paper (Ticonderoga) and General Composites (Willsboro), Bionique Testing Laboratories and Carpe Insectae (Saranac Lake).

Requests range from the low five figures to $1.7 million for IP to upgrade several pieces of equipment — including the modification of a superheater and production upgrades that the NCREDC says will allow the plant to be more competitive.

Major hotel projects are also being eyed.

NCREDC is seeking $2 million for the construction of a 80-room hotel at the Plattsburgh International Airport — part of a constellation of ongoing state- and federal-funded upgrades at the facility — and $5.9 million for the construction of a proposed $19.6 million four-star hotel in Blue Mountain Lake replete with high-end camping known as “glamping.”

As part of a $1.8 million project, the North Creek-Indian Lake Hut-to-Hut Circuit Lodging is eying $365,000 to establish a hut-to-hut circuit in the central Adirondacks — including the construction of a 48-person “eco-lodge hostel.”

Boutique projects designed to drive tourism are also included in the application.

War Canoe Spirits Distillery is seeking $705,384 to establish a distillery and manufacturing operation with “tasting, dining, retail and event space” in Crown Point, a project applicants say will create six jobs.

And a start-up called Chicota, Inc. is seeking $199,000 to transform the former Dew Drop Inn in downtown Saranac Lake into a “food experience” business, including bar and restaurant, short-stay apartments, cooking school and event space — a $2.2 million effort.

The Adirondack Public Observatory is seeking $300,000 for an expansion project.

Additional lower priority items include continuing to foster broad strategies for longer term projects.

For the Olympic Village, that includes keeping the region’s global sports brand competitive, including supporting a bid to host the 2021 Special Olympics World Games and upgrades to sporting venues.

In Plattsburgh, the strategy is to keep a sustained focus on developing a skilled workforce and transforming the region into a global manufacturing hub and transportation cluster leveraging its proximity to Canada.