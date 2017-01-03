Regional economic development council endorses plan for maximum Boreas access

× Expand Photo by John Gereau The North Country Regional Economic Development Council has endorsed a plan for Boreas Ponds that would allow for the maximum amount of recreation on the parcel. The public comment period ended Dec. 30.

PLATTSBURGH — The North Country Regional Economic Development Council has endorsed the proposed plan for Boreas Ponds that would allow for the maximum amount of recreation on the newly acquired parcel.

The collection of business leaders, academics and nonprofits rolled out the endorsement on Dec. 28, two days before the state’s public comment deadline.

The NCREDC cited the importance of tourism to the local economy as a leading reason to support the Adirondack Park Agency’s Alternative 1, and said the parcel played a critical plank in their agenda for tourism growth in the 11-county region.

“For long-term stewardship of our unique landscape that blends caring for the environment and commerce for our communities, we need to attract both recreation and wildlife enthusiasts alike,” wrote NCREDC Co-Chairs Tony Collins and Garry Douglas in a letter to the agency.

The group said the mix of Wilderness and Wild Forest will allow for the creation of a four-season economy, and cited the opportunity for snowmobiling and cycling opportunities.

Collins, who serves as president of Clarkson University, also took a shot at a study released by a professor last year at his institution that determined property values increase in proximity to Wilderness.

“It is widely understood in the economic development industry that average home values — particularly when values are disproportionately influenced by the sale of seasonal vacation homes — have limited influence in demonstrating a community’s overall economic health and its potential for growth,” said Collins, who also serves as Clarkson’s president, in the joint letter.

True drivers of the economy will rather be revenues generated by sales and occupancy tax growth alongside year-round employment opportunities, he said.

BeWildNY, a coalition of environmental groups which has endorsed the study, has used the survey as a chief plank in their economic argument for the area surrounding the tract, arguing under their proposal, the region will flourish into a thriving economic zone similar to Keene.

Formed in 2011, the state’s regional economic development council program is designed to give the state’s 10 regions a localized approach to shape economic policy by singling out development projects and targeting areas for growth through long-term strategic planning.

The state purchased the 20,758-acre Boreas Ponds Tract from the Nature Conservancy last year, and the parcel is now open under an interim access plan.

The APA held eight hearings across the state last year to glean input, including local sessions in Schroon Lake, Newcomb and Ray Brook.

BeWildNY, who has not embraced an APA-sanctioned plan, also ended the year with a number of endorsements for its proposal.

In all, the coalition locked in the support of 12 newspaper and magazine editorials.

As of October, BeWildNY coalition members sent 3,500 individual letters to the APA and governor, according to a spokesman.

A petition sent to the governor in November contained 22,000 signatures.

Access, according to a spokesman, provided the APA with petitions signed by more than 1,500 people.

“We are especially proud of the grassroots nature of this support," said John Brodt, the spokesman. "Access the Adirondacks didn’t have a six-figure budget to rally support for our position, and we didn’t need it. Supporters of Alternative 1 spoke out because they truly care and they believe the facts and law are in our favor."

Another group, Adirondack Wilderness Advocates, has also been engaged in the public comment period, and has offered their own plan for the parcels which is more restrictive than BeWildNY’s or those offered by the APA.

NEXT STEP

Now that the public comment period has ended, agency staff will consider all public input and may incorporate those comments into what’s known as a Final Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement.

The FSEIS, according to the APA, will include a written response to public comments and will present final alternatives.

The alternatives may include modifications to those described in the draft statement. The final document will be brought to the APA board after the close of the public comment period.

“The Agency Board will then decide (a) whether to accept the FSEIS and (b) whether to recommend the [Adirondack Park State Land Master Plan] amendments to the governor,” according to an APA news release.

If the agency authorizes the APSLMP amendments, a resolution recommending the package will be forwarded to Gov. Andrew Cuomo for approval.