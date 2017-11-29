Regional wastewater needs flagged in new report

× Expand State and local officials have made significant progress over the past three years addressing threats to water quality in the Adirondack Park, but still have far to go, said the Adirondack Council in a water infrastructure report released on Nov. 21.

PLATTSBURGH | The state has allocated $32 million in grants to Adirondack communities for wastewater infrastructure and drinking water projects since 2015.

But it will take an additional $85 million to shore up “immediate needs” in roughly two dozen communities across the Adirondack Park, determined the Adirondack Council in a new report released last week, putting costs at over $100 million.

Localities across the North Country are in the process of upgrading their water and sewer systems, which are stressed by age and increased use.

Failing systems means effluent may seep into local streams, lakes and rivers, contamination that presents both human and environmental threats.

Several local wastewater treatment plants are under state Department of Environmental Conservation consent order, including those in Lake Placid, Crown Point, Ausable, Lake George, Ticonderoga, Westport and Hague.

An additional eight have been flagged as having a track record of having “historic incidents” of being out of compliance with DEC permitting requirements, including systems in Moriah, Willsboro, St. Armand, Au Sable Forks, Tupper Lake, Indian Lake and Newcomb.

The border towns of Peru and Champlain are also undertaking sewer upgrades, with estimated project costs clocking in at $4 million and $7.1 million, respectively.

Despite the need, the tax base to fund the projects simply doesn’t exist across the region, and efforts in high-need communities require state assistance to avoid stiff user fee increases and long-term debt financing.

“More grants will be needed to help local taxpayers and communities if we hope to keep the Adirondack Park’s water clean and healthy for everyone,” said Executive Director William Janeway in a statement.

Still other communities are in the process of identifying estimated project costs for additional work needed at their facilities, Janeway said.

As a result, the estimate of an additional need for $85 million is for ready-to-go projects, and the need is expected to grow over time, he said.

The grants are a result of the state’s $2.5 billion five-year Clean Water Infrastructure Infrastructure Act.

The current fiscal year’s enacted budget contains $100 million in funding, and the same amount has been slated for 2017-18.

The remaining local project costs are largely financed through the Federal State Revolving Loan Fund administered by the state Environmental Facilities Corp.

The next round for state grant funding is scheduled for 2018.

Janeway said federal representatives are working to boost federal funding for state revolving funds, and he pushed localities to identify projects in their communities.

“Now is the time for all communities to move forward, plan for their future needs and apply for future grants under New York State’s Clean Water programs,” he said.