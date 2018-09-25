Rehab housing project gets OK

× The MHAB Project, a new transitional housing and life skills campus, has received early approval form the Town of Plattsburgh Planning Board. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | A proposed transitional housing and rehabilitation campus expected to take over the old Clinton Community College dormitories on the former U.S. Air Force base has received early approval from the Town of Plattsburgh Planning Board.

The board last week approved a sketch plan review for the MHAB Project, which could open up upwards of 132 rooms for those facing homelessness, poverty or battling addiction.

Because of the property’s proximity to Clinton County Emergency Services, the plan will now be referred to the Clinton County Planning Board for approval before returning to the town planning board again for review.

Between the repurposing of two dormitory halls and the former dining hall on site, the project is projected to wrap up by late next year, though according to documents obtained from the planning board, services are expected to start sometime in the next few months pending approval.

The MHAB Project was first unveiled in July.

VISION FOR FUTURE

Local officials are hailing the new transitional housing and life skills campus as a trailblazer in the arena of public-private partnerships.

“It’s possible that this (campus) will service the entire region,” said Richelle Gregory, director of community services at Clinton County Mental Health and Addiction Services. “We have an opportunity here to blaze a path. With this project, we’ll be able to show other communities around the state what it’s really like to provide a safety net.”

The compound would be manned by several non-profit, housing and rehabilitation agencies, including the ETC Housing Corporation, Clinton County Mental Health and Addiction Services, The United Way of the Adirondack Region, Behavioral Health Services North and others. The property itself will be owned and maintained by MHAB Enterprises LLC.

“We want to help people who are in a very desperate time in their lives and lift them up to the life we all live today,” said Michael Carpenter, Northeast Group CEO and owner of MHAB Enterprises LLC.

Carpenter is a recovering addict himself, and serves as a member of Substance Abuse Prevention and Recovery of Clinton County (SPARCC), a local coalition dedicated to combating the opioid epidemic.

Carpenter will be funding the project with private funds through MHAB Enterprises LLC, and Kenneth Parkinson, a retired Plattsburgh City Police chief, will serve as the executive director overseeing day-to-day operations.

COMBATING HOMELESSNESS

One of the pillars of the MHAB Project is combating homelessness in Clinton County.

“The population we’re really targeting is living in hotels and motels,” said Shauna Miller, executive director of the ETC Housing Corporation and chair of the Clinton County Housing Coalition. Miller’s agency works closely with the Clinton County Department of Social Services.

Homelessness in Clinton County has increased by approximately 50 percent over the past two years — from 613 families in 2016 to 905 last year, according to the MHAB Project.

United Way of the Adirondack Region Executive Director John Bernardi told the town planning board that homelessness doesn’t simply effect those without employment.

Bernardi said that United Way recently helped two families, both with employed parents, living in hotels.

“These people had jobs,” he said. “But they had nowhere to go.”

Oftentimes families fall on hard times, and without an extended family to help them back up, their situation gets even worse, he said. Despite having jobs, they may struggle to save enough money for a security deposit on an apartment, or could have difficulty finding a home at all.

“They had limited resources to make that transition,” he said. “And there are dozens and dozens of examples like that.”

A community board, which Miller says has already been formed, will oversee applications for housing at MHAB and review them on a case-by-case basis — a process that could take a month or more.

The county currently spends approximately $1.2 million on housing and aiding its homeless population, $720,000 of that being funded directly by taxpayers, according to the MHAB Project. The creation of this campus is projected to save county taxpayers around $50,000 in its first year, based on the current cost to house that population elsewhere.