JOHNSBURG – The North Country Singers will begin rehearsals on Monday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. in the JCS Band Room. The choir is made up of singers from North Creek, Johnsburg, North River, Riparius, Minerva, Indian Lake, Schroon Lake and Chestertown. Anyone who likes to sing is welcome. The choir will be preparing music for their May concert. The program will highlight music for “the child in all of us,” according to organizers.