Reiki master coming to area

LAKE PLACID | LightWorks Reiki of Moriah is presenting “Jikiden Reiki Seminar in the Adirondacks” at the Courtyard Marriott-Lake Placid from Oct. 5-13.

The featured guest lecturer, author Frank Arjava Petter, is a dai shihan — or final level instructor — and vice chairman of the Jikiden Reiki Institute of Japan.

LightWorks Reiki owner Luci Carpenter said Petter’s visit presents a chance to learn reiki as originally taught and practiced in Japan.

“It’s a big deal, as Arjava generally only comes to the (country) once a year in May,” she said. “I have hosted him twice in Florida and assisted him at least three times when teaching in Connecticut on his May trips. This year, he was in San Diego in May, and in New Orleans and Virginia Beach.

“It is very special that he has agreed to come to our area in October. It is his only stop in the (country) this fall.”

Reiki is part of holistic medicine.

“Holistic medicine is the art and science of healing that addresses the whole person: mind, body and spirit,” Carpenter said. “Reiki is a simple form of energy healing that has been shown to be effective in stimulating and promoting the body’s natural healing response. Jikiden Reiki is the original Reiki, entirely free of Western and New Age influences.”

She said LightWorks Reiki offers Jikiden Reiki sessions and training seminars and is certified through the Jikiden Reiki Institute of Japan.

For more information or registration for the Lake Placid event, contact Carpenter at 518-572-6427 or lightworksreiki@gmail.com, or visit lightworksreikiny.com.