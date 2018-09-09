Relay for Life fundraiser set

× Mary Cunninghan lost her father to cancer in 1982, and for the past three years has been the Crown Point Relay for Life. Photo by Tim Rowland

CROWN POINT | Organizers of the Crown Point Relay for Life wear the size of their organization — one of the smallest in the region — as a badge of honor.

“We’re mini, but mighty,” said co-chair Mary Cunningham. Indeed, over the past seven years, the chapter has raised $180,000 for cancer research.

This year’s rally for cancer research will be held Saturday, Sept. 22, from noon to 10 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park at Crown Point.

Cunningham said five teams have signed up so far, but the group would appreciate more. Teams raise money and have one person walking the track throughout the day, symbolic of the mission to keep up the fight against cancer until a cure is found.

This year’s event will be particularly poignant, Cunningham said. The region, which includes Ticonderoga, has been hit particularly hard by cancer, particularly among young people and first responders. Ticonderoga lost 8-year-old Rhyan Towne this summer, and this year’s graduating class had lost two young people to the disease.

While the youth cancer rate is a mystery, the incidence of cancer among firefighters is part of a national phenomenon.

A 2015 study by the National Institute for Occupational Health and Safety found firefighters, who are frequently exposed to toxins from burning materials, are at greater risk of digestive, oral, respiratory, and urinary cancers.

Cunningham said in her 25-year tenure as a Ticonderoga volunteer, the fire company and EMS have lost 14 members to cancer, which has highlighted the need for greater respiratory protection in all phases of firefighting.

“This is a fundraiser, but it is also a chance for the community to come together, because we have lost so much,” said Cunningham, who lost her own father to the disease in 1982. But, she said, it is also a celebration of hope, of knowing that the community stands with those who are afflicted.

Along with raising awareness and raising money for a cure, the relay is a celebration of those who have survived, support for those who are fighting the disease, and a chance to honor those who have died.

The day will start with an opening ceremony at 12:30 p.m., and a Survivor’s Lap. A Red Knights motorcycle/car ride will begin at 1:30 p.m. (with registration starting at 11 a.m.) for cars and motorcycles, the ticket for entry being $20.

Live entertainment, raffles and activities will be available throughout the day, and a chicken and pork barbecue begins at 4:30 p.m. at $12 a ticket. At 8:30 p.m. will come the Luminary Ceremony, with closing ceremonies an hour later.

Cunningham said there will be a special Bubble Lap at 7:30 p.m., honoring children who are fighting cancer, and their families.

The event is open to the general public as well, whose contributions are appreciated. And for healthy children, it also sends a message not to be frightened, that especially with recent medical progress, the word “cancer” is not an automatic death sentence.

The Relay for Life, held around the world, is the signature fundraiser of the American Cancer Society. Money raised goes to cancer research. Those who want to form a team will be welcome, and may contact Cunningham at 518-586-6912.