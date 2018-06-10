Relay for Life gears up

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life is held in Crown Point Veterans Park each year.

CROWN POINT | Planning for this year’s American Cancer Society Relay for Life is underway now.

The fundraising event is Saturday, Sept. 22, noon to 10 a.m. at Veterans Park in Crown Point.

The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life has been very popular in the area.

“This is our 7th anniversary and the theme is Champions of Hope,” said co-coordinator Mary Cunningham. “We’ve raised almost $200,000 to date with the relay. It’s the little relay that could.”

She said people can go on-line to register, www.relayforlife.org/crownpointny or call her at 518 586-6912 or email mcunningham14@nycap.rr.com.

“People can walk, you can have a team of one or a team of 100,” Cunningham said. “You can just come up that day and be part of it.

“Relay is an opportunity for residents to come together to support community members who have survived cancer or are fighting cancer and to remember those who lost their battle with cancer.

“You can walk one lap or all 10 hours. Whatever you want to do.”

It’s not too early to register, she said.

“Absolutely people should start signing up now,” she said. “You can also sign up that day.”

All sorts of events are planned as part of the Relay for Life in the park, including Motorcycle and classic car ride called Cruising for a Cure, which leaves from the park.

There’s also the Your Choice Barbecue, with pork or chicken, that day, which is open to anyone.

“You can just come by,” Cunningham said. “Come and support survivors and people who are fighting cancer.”

Cunningham said of the money raised, 76 percent goes to research, and 24 percent to administration for the national organization.

“It’s one of the best nonprofits you can donate to where your money goes to research,” she said. “Our mission is saving lives. We’ve got to find a cure, win the fight.

“Many lives have been saved because of the research.”

She and co-coordinator Sue Bouchard work on the relay all year long, she said.

“We always to try to make it better than last year,” Cunningham said. “That’s the basis.”