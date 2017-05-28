Remembering Zoey Light

× Expand Photo provided A fundraiser for the Zoey Memorial Scholarship Fund is set for June 10 at the Cumberland Head Elementary School. Pictured is Zoey Light.

PLATTSBURGH — Oftentimes even the shortest of lives can be lived with great impact on the world.

Such was the case with Zoey Light.

Zoey was a sweet baby. With bright, glimmering eyes and a cute little smile — she was beloved by those who knew her, adored for her happy disposition.

“She touched the hearts of many,” said Amy Couture. “She loved her big sister Addy and her ‘fur brother’ Bronx. She was loved by all her daycare friends and adored by her extended family.”

Couture is one of several organizers who are planning a fundraiser for the new Zoey Light Scholarship Fund.

The fundraiser, set for June 10 at the Cumberland Head Elementary School, will be a family-friendly carnival-like blowout.

On tap: face painting, pony rides, obstacle courses, a bounce house, a kid’s concert, kid’s yoga, cotton candy and much more — courtesy of Taylor Rental and Party Plus.

In honor of Zoey, who died unexpectedly at only 9 months old, a $500 scholarship will be awarded annually to a Beekmantown High School student.

The idea of a scholarship fund was something that Jodi Morrow, a teacher who taught Zoey’s mother Tiffani, first suggested.

“She wanted something to continue for years to come to keep Zoey’s memory alive and not forgotten,” said Couture.

“Jodi approached a few friends at Cumberland Head (Elementary School) and shared her thoughts. They brainstormed several ideas and then shared them with (the family) to get their approval.”

The result?

A committee of about 20 members, more than 80 volunteers and several local businesses, all coming together in memory of one little girl whose impact on her loved ones is still felt today.

The recipient of the scholarship will be chosen by Zoey’s family and awarded sometime this June.

“All are welcome to attend to support the Light family,” said Couture. “This is not an event just for the Beekmantown community. Everyone who would like to share this special day is welcome and encouraged to come out and support us.”

The Zoey’s Zone fundraiser for the Zoey Light Memorial Scholarship Fund is set for June 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cumberland Head Elementary School. Donations are encouraged.