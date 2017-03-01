Remington hails local spirit as Spinal Cord Benefit approaches

× Expand Photo provided Posing in front of their Scott Remington Spinal Cord Research charity’s banner at their 2013 fundraiser in Brant Lake, are: Scott Remington (front) joined by (rear, left to right): his son John, Scott’s sister Renee Smith, daughter Jenna, and mother, Gert.

BRANT LAKE — The 18th edition of the annual Spinal Cord Research Benefit event returns to northern Warren County with its mission as laser-focused as ever, according to Brant Lake’s Scott Remington, its founder and chief proponent.

The fundraiser will be held from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday April 1 at Jimbo’s Club on Brant Lake, and donations of items or services to be raffled are now being sought for the event. Cash is also welcome, event organizers say.

A large portion of the proceeds from each year’s event — which broke a record last year at $42,489 — is raised through such donations, Remington said Tuesday.

“There’s so much love and concern for others among residents in our area communities, and it’s expressed in many ways, including in people’s generosity which they demonstrate every year through their support of the Spinal Cord Benefit,” he said.

Donations in the form of checks are to be made out to the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, and sent to: Scott Remington Family & Friends, 461 Pease Hill Road, Brant Lake, NY 12815.

To have donated raffle items picked up, call Remington at (518) 494-7740 or Renee Smith at (518) 494-7255 by March 25, and pickup of the items will be arranged.

Over its 17 years in existence, the fundraiser has raised $578,371 for awareness of spinal cord injuries as well as research into their treatment and cures for resulting mobility impairment.

This year’s collective donation from the Spinal Cord Benefit to the Reeve Foundation will be dedicated to the memory of Gay Barnes, Remington’s aunt, who has was a longstanding supporter of the benefit. He said that Barnes annually traveled from Syracuse to attend the fundraiser, and donated generously.

Remington was injured in 1999 in a logging accident, and he’s had mobility challenges since. Since his initial recovery, he has been an avid fundraiser for the Reeves Foundation through the Brant Lake-based event.

Before his untimely death in 2004, movie star Christopher Reeve, called Scott Remington and his group “Our voice from the north” in referring to the Brant Lake native’s staunch staunch advocacy for spinal cord research. The annual community effort is one of the leading grassroots fundraising initiatives for the Reeve Foundation.

Admission to the benefit is $30 per person, with dinner included, but seating is limited. Some tickets may still be available — inquiries should also be directed to Remington as to their availability.

Remington said that he deeply appreciates living in northern Warren County, where small-town values of concern for others continues to prevail.

“As we prepare for this year’s benefit event, we can’t help but feel loved — in a world where we see so much hate,” he said. “We live in a community that continues to stand by us and won’t give up until we find a cure — and your generosity, year after year, is so appreciated!”