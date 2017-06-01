Renaissance Village seeking assessment reduction

South Catherine Street complex asking for 30 percent reduction in 2016 taxes

by

PLATTSBURGH — City officials are weighing giving a tax assessment reduction to Renaissance Village, a South Catherine Street apartment complex popular with SUNY Plattsburgh students.

The owners are seeking to reduce their 2016 taxes by 30 percent, from $4,449,000 to $3,108,305, according to the city assessor’s office.

If approved by the Plattsburgh City Council, the reduction would require the city to refund the business $15,638, according to Tami Trembley, a real property tax assistant at the city assessor’s office.

City resident and landlord Carol Klepper, a frequent critic of the city’s reassessment policies, appeared before the council last week to oppose the request.

“The council needs to hire a proper appraiser to oppose this,” Klepper said.

“City residents can’t shelter this.”

“We’ve got some strategies we’re working on,” Mayor Colin Read responded. 

If approved, the reduction would join a number of requests passed in recent months — including a 25 percent reduction to the Samuel F. Vilas Home in April, a 12 percent reduction for the Carrol’s Corporation last year and a 2.4 percent reduction for the Rite Aid Corporation last year.

