Renovations to Picketts Corners Park in Saranac now complete

× The town of Saranac pool officially opened to the public last week after extensive renovations. Pictured above: Morrisonville resident Terrie Flemning’s son and niece. Photo by Teah Dowling

SARANAC — The town pool in Picketts Corners Park officially opened to the public last week after extensive renovations — including new pumps, filters and an automatic chlorinator.

“It was unsafe and it needed to be upgraded,” said Councilman Gerald Delaney said. “It was well worth it.”

The repairs cost $38,000.

About 80 locals visit the grounds daily, said Recreation Park Director Cullen Coyer.

That’s double over when the 38-year-old pool on Bowen Road was frequently shuttered due to equipment failures.

The upgrades join ongoing efforts to replace their aging playground equipment — a $40,000 undertaking partially funded by a grant through the Clinton County Department of Health.

Additional improvements include the installation of pickleball courts and free kayak rentals, both of which were covered by local grants.

Last week’s 80 degree weather attracted many residents and their families to the pool and park, including Morrisonville resident Terrie Fleming and her 6-year-old son and 11-year-old niece.

“I’m so happy to have this in our community,” said Fleming, who said she visits the park two to three times a week. “The pool is my favorite and the new playground is awesome.”

The town is still discussing the prospects for additional improvements, including building a gazebo and moving the parking lot, said Councilwoman Michele Petrashune.

× Picketts Corners Park now has all brand new equipment to play on. This project cost $40,000, which was partially funded by a local grant. Photo by Teah Dowling

But maintenance and upkeep are the main focuses right now.

“We’ve done a lot and we’re in a pretty good spot right now,” she said. “But It’s not done.

“It just got started.”

Picketts Corners Park is open until dusk every day. The pool is open to the public Monday through Thursday from 12:30 to 8 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The pool is open in the morning for swimming lessons and adult swim. For a complete schedule of events or to learn more about the park, call 293-6666.