Report: Stefanik ranked among the most bipartisan members of Congress

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) has been ranked No. 27 by the Lugar Center in their annual bipartisan index.

WASHINGTON, D.C. | A think tank affiliated with Georgetown University has released its annual rankings of bipartisanship in Congress.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) has scored among the top of the list.

Stefanik is ranked No. 27 out of 435 lawmakers in the report compiled by the Lugar Center and the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University.

The index measures bipartisanship using legislation sponsored and cosponsored by members of Congress and senators.

The rankings, according to the Lugar Center, allow voters to see how willing their senators and representatives are to work across party lines on drafting legislation.

The index revealed both the House and Senate remain below average for the fifth straight Congress when measured against the historic baseline, said Lugar Center President Richard G. Lugar, a former U.S. senator from Indiana.

“But in recent years, we have seen some overall improvement,” Lugar said in a statement. “Members of Congress, from the most progressive to the most conservative, can score well on the Index if they dedicate themselves to seeking bipartisan support for their own legislation and give fair consideration to a variety of legislative initiatives.”

Stefanik ranked No. 31 last year.

“I thank The Lugar Center for this important recognition,” said Stefanik in a statement. “During my time in Congress, I have been pleased to lead on many bipartisan reforms, on issues ranging from education, to healthcare, to growing our economy. I pledged to be an independent voice for the North Country and will continue building on this record of bipartisanship to deliver results for the families I am proud to represent.”

2017 LEGISLATIVE RECORD

This Congress, the second-term lawmaker has introduced 22 bills and co-sponsored 333.

“She had two bills signed into law last December as part of the (National Defense Authorization Act), and last May, she had her Pell initiative signed into law as part of a broader legislative package,” said Tom Flanagin, a spokesman.

Stefanik also had a standalone measure designed to streamline residency issues for military spouses pass the House.

Flanagin noted the lawmaker has helped write four consecutive National Defense Authorization Acts, each of which “contain many initiatives and provisions that she has written.”