Report: Stefanik ranked among the most bipartisan members of Congress

File photo
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) has been ranked No. 27 by the Lugar Center in their annual bipartisan index.
WASHINGTON, D.C. | A think tank affiliated with Georgetown University has released its annual rankings of bipartisanship in Congress.
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) has scored among the top of the list.
Stefanik is ranked No. 27 out of 435 lawmakers in the report compiled by the Lugar Center and the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University.
The index measures bipartisanship using legislation sponsored and cosponsored by members of Congress and senators.
The rankings, according to the Lugar Center, allow voters to see how willing their senators and representatives are to work across party lines on drafting legislation.
The index revealed both the House and Senate remain below average for the fifth straight Congress when measured against the historic baseline, said Lugar Center President Richard G. Lugar, a former U.S. senator from Indiana.
“But in recent years, we have seen some overall improvement,” Lugar said in a statement. “Members of Congress, from the most progressive to the most conservative, can score well on the Index if they dedicate themselves to seeking bipartisan support for their own legislation and give fair consideration to a variety of legislative initiatives.”
Stefanik ranked No. 31 last year.
“I thank The Lugar Center for this important recognition,” said Stefanik in a statement. “During my time in Congress, I have been pleased to lead on many bipartisan reforms, on issues ranging from education, to healthcare, to growing our economy. I pledged to be an independent voice for the North Country and will continue building on this record of bipartisanship to deliver results for the families I am proud to represent.”
2017 LEGISLATIVE RECORD
This Congress, the second-term lawmaker has introduced 22 bills and co-sponsored 333.
“She had two bills signed into law last December as part of the (National Defense Authorization Act), and last May, she had her Pell initiative signed into law as part of a broader legislative package,” said Tom Flanagin, a spokesman.
Stefanik also had a standalone measure designed to streamline residency issues for military spouses pass the House.
Flanagin noted the lawmaker has helped write four consecutive National Defense Authorization Acts, each of which “contain many initiatives and provisions that she has written.”
The lawmaker also drafted the repeal of Obamacare’s auto-enrollment mandate during her first term, and she was the GOP lead on the U.S.-Canada pre-clearance legislation that passed and was signed into law.
Stefanik has co-sponsored at least three legislative packages this month, including bills to bolster rural EMS squads and legislation to expand telehealth and remote patient monitoring services in Medicare.
On Thursday, she co-sponsored legislation with Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) to increase staffing and improve infrastructure at ports of entry.
In her first term, the lawmaker co-sponsored the 21st Century Cures Act, legislation signed into law by President Obama.
The legislation, frequently highlighted by Stefanik this month as constituents have expressed concerns over skyrocketing prescription drug costs, includes provisions to streamline the federal Food and Drug Administration approval process for medical devices.
Since running for office in 2014, the lawmaker has made bipartisanship a centerpiece of her political brand, and has bemoaned the gridlock of Washington as one of the most frustrating parts of the job.
“I get criticism for not supporting Trump 100 percent of the time, and I get criticism for not disagreeing with President Trump 100 percent of the time,” Stefanik said at a forum in South Glens Falls earlier this month. “Do I think he resonated with people in this district, your friends and neighbors? He won this district, I think he did because of the frustration and the status quo and the gridlock in Washington.”
‘INCREDIBLY POLARIZED’
Scott Minkoff, assistant professor of political science at SUNY New Paltz, said the index is a helpful tool in determining lawmaker bipartisanship.
But the full scope of how partisan or bipartisan a lawmaker is at any given time is more nuanced and there numerous variables, he said.
“It’s really easy to sponsor and co-sponsor legislation,” Minkoff told The Sun on Thursday.
This year’s index revealed Democratic cooperation is down, while Republicans are increasingly reaching across the aisle, he said.
“It’s sort of the usual election effect,” Minkoff said. “(Republicans) are nervous about the upcoming election. They see this Democratic wave coming. And they see more in the margins of engaging with the left than the left is at the moment.”
Bipartisanship can also be measured by studying how leaders govern their bodies and where they stand on ideological issues, he said.
“Congress is incredibly polarized if you look at the data,” Minkoff said. “This space between the parties is making it more difficult to get things done.”
OTHER GOP LAWMAKERS
Among New York’s nine-member Republican delegation, Rep. John Katko (R-Camillus) scored No. 7; Rep. Pete King (R-Long Island), No. 10; Rep. John Faso (R-Kinderhook), No. 18; Rep. Tom Reed (R-Corning), No. 23; Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley), No. 39; Rep. Dan Donovan (R-Staten Island), No. 50; Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-Utica), No. 76 and Rep. Chris Collins (R-Clarence), No. 151.
Rep. Paul Tonko (D-Amsterdam) scored No. 186.
The Lugar Center index is just one analysis of lawmaker voting records.
FiveThirtyEight reveals Stefanik votes in line with President Donald Trump 88.7 percent of the time.
And as environmental issues continue to be closely monitored by voters and green groups in the Adirondack Park, critics often point out the lawmaker has received a 27 percent lifetime score from the League of Conservation Voters, an environmental organization.
The lawmaker received 43 percent in 2017.