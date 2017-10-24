Jay incumbents face challenges from candidates

× Expand JAY | The two winners of the Democratic primary in September, Robert Segall and Kate Comegys Mongulla, take on one independent candidate, Spencer Reynolds, and two Republican incumbent councilors in the upcoming election for Town Council in Jay. The general election is Nov. 7. KATHERINE "KATE" COMEGYS MONGULLA Age: 47 Occupation: Former assistant at Oak Hill Capital Management, Lehman Brothers and Lincoln Financial Advisors. Founder and general manager of Katydid Productions. Currently, musician, substitute teacher, airbnb proprietor. Party Line: Democrat Qualifications? I have very little direct public service or government experience. In my early 20s I interned for the Arts Center at the Egg in Albany and became familiar with the workings of government in the Capitol District and at the state level there, specifically as they concerned funding and programming for that venue. What do you hope to accomplish if elected? I think that the town needs improved marketing: we are a “gateway town” both to the Olympic Region and to the Adirondacks. We have a number of stellar businesses here that we could showcase better, and part of doing that would be to put a visitors bureau in town. We have a rich history in this town that visitors want to know about, and although we have a museum, we have no signage directing people to it, nor are we part of the “historical passport” that advertises other local museums and points of historical interest. I would like to see that changed. Our restaurant serves the best pizza in the North Country, yet we aren’t mentioned in the visitors’ guides. I’d like to see that change. And of course, I’d like to work with the owners of the empty storefronts in town to bring in businesses that will draw the eyes and dollars of the people who pass through our town. I’d like to see more of the people that “pass through” stay. We have to give them a good reason to. And I’d like to take steps to get us going in the right direction: showcase our local businesses and treasures and market the town to responsible outside businesses as a great opportunity.

SPENCER REYNOLDS Age: 53 Occupation: Lumber Manufacturing Division Sales Manager (30 year employee with Ward Lumber Company). I sell our eastern white pine production throughout the East Coast and Canada as well as exporting to various countries. Party Line: Independent Qualifications? Having been directly involved in the building industry and building supply industry I bring to the table a wealth of knowledge about economics and business. I do not have previous government experience but I have spent many years focusing on sales, financial decisions, and management. Our town needs leadership that listens, ask questions, uses common sense, and is willing to think outside the box. These attributes are what qualify me for this position. What do you hope to accomplish if elected? I stress to people that I’m not a politician. I’m a person that cares and wants to use my experiences to help our town’s people. Having spent time for this election going door-to-door, many people are expressing the same several major concerns. Businesses have been closing and we are seeing more empty storefronts. We are losing our younger generation to jobs outside the area. As a member of the Town Council team, one of my goals is for us to search for a manufacturer to locate in the Town of Jay. We need more jobs for people to make money in order to spend money in our local economy. I want to work on getting our tax assessments back on track. Our taxes are creating heavy burdens on the residents and if the overwhelming number of homes for sale doesn’t speak volumes than I don’t know what does. I want to bring real conversation to the town board meetings and discuss ideas and topics that some don’t want to bring up because it may be uncomfortable. Reality is uncomfortable but someone needs to bring it to the table. ROBERT SEGALL Age: 72 Occupation: Retired bond analyst. Working artist in Jay. Party Line: Democratic, Independent: Friendship Party. Qualifications? I have no prior government experience. As a bond analyst, I had to interact with people all over the country. And the people experience is the asset I would bring to this office. I would be able to see the problem and work out a solution. I am interested in doing what I can for the Town of Jay. I am articulate and knowledgeable in identifying problems and getting them resolved.

What do you hope to accomplish if elected? I think it is important to work on little things, incremental things and build from that instead of spending four years taking on a large task that doesn’t get accomplished. The town doesn’t seem to be growing as much as it could. We could be promoting what we have here to attract people to our area. If we see ourselves as a gateway to the Adirondacks, we have to look like a gateway, without empty storefronts. I want to do what I can to turn that around, working to put the Town of Jay on the scenic highway map and on the Cuisine Trail. I don’t want to see our town die. We have to tap into what might be the industry, which is tourism here. It can be done if you get the right combination. I have reached out to a retail company looking to locate in new places around the country. AMY SHALTON (INCUMBENT) Age: 54 Occupation: Realtor for B.A. Straight Real Estate, Asst. Manager for Forever Wild Water Co. Party Line: Republican. Qualifications? Incumbent: I have four four-year terms on the Town Council in Jay. I was there during Tropical Storm Irene and during the earthquake of 2003, out helping the public in all directions with the Town Board and supervisors. I have continuing education at Clinton Community College in computer programming to be able to keep up with information technology. I served on the Revitalization Committee of AuSable Forks and also on the Playground Committee. I worked with many with our great supervisors. What do you hope to accomplish if re-elected? I have helped improve many areas of technology and internet access in the Town of Jay and with the infrastructure grant for the AuSable Acres Association. We still have some areas that need broadband and improved internet access. All of the low-lying county roads needs to have communications lines made available to them as well. I was successful in helping obtain grants working side-by-side with the town board and supervisor Randy Douglas during and after Irene, trying to get people back on their feet. Right now I am working with Archie Depo on the Rome Dam project.