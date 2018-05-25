Rescue squad went paid

× Expand Lohr McKinstry The Town of Moriah recently gave a certificate of appreciation to billing clerk Denise Daly, who is moving to Texas with her husband, George. Daly is the former Port Henry village clerk.

MORIAH | Leaders of Moriah Ambulance Squad appeared at a recent Moriah Town Council session to explain how patients are now billed for their transports.

Squad Capt. Lou Paris and EMT Brandy Michener said the ambulance had 526 calls last year, and the call volume was more than volunteers could handle.

“We had to go paid; I’m a full-time day employee,” Michener said. “We have part-timers on weekends and when I’m off.

“It was a really big decision, but for the town of Moriah to have an ambulance service it was necessary to go paid.”

She said they bill through Emergency Management Resources of Albany, their billing contractor.

“They set the rates,” she said. “It also depends on what type of service you receive.”

She said they’ve received inquiries from people who were concerned about the rates after they got a bill.

Paris said he didn’t know what the rates are that are set by the billing company. He said Emergency Management Resources takes 10 percent of the transport fee and sends the other 90 percent to the squad.

Emergency Management Resources did not respond to email sent through their website asking for a rate schedule.

“It’s very expensive to run an ambulance squad,” Moriah Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said. “That’s why they (Moriah squad) went to billing a couple years ago.”

It takes about 170 hours of training to become an EMT, Michener said, and many people can’t make the time commitment.

The Moriah squad currently has one full-time and three part-time EMTs, and three EMT volunteers, plus drivers, who are paid a stipend, she said.

Scozzafava said that on May 18 and 19 veterans and Chamber of Commerce banners will be erected on utility poles in the town. A bucket truck is being hired to put up the streamers.

The gazebo at Buzz Wright Memorial Park in Mineville was destroyed by a recent thunder storm, Scozzafava said. He said an insurance claim was turned in.

It would cost $12,000 to replace it, he said, with a $2,500 deductible.

The will of the town board is to replace it, Scozzafava said, after some discussion, so that will be done.