Rescued bear has cubs after healing at Adirondack Wildlife Refuge

× Expand Photo provided Adirondack Wildlife Refuge An image captured by staff at the Adirondack Wildlife Refuge in Wilmington explained the source of crying, cooing sounds coming from Barnaby’s hibernation enclosure. The rescued, rehabilitated black bear is now a mother of two healthy cubs.

WILMINGTON — The rescue story of a small, starved black bear got more heartwarming late last week.

For months, the ailing bruin, thought to be a male, healed and grew fat and furry with proper care and nutrition.

That in itself drew celebration for this community.

But about a week ago, wildlife rehabilitators at Adirondack Wildlife Refuge found two cubs had arrived safely and in good health while the bear they named “Barnaby” was in hibernation at the refuge enclosure.

The nearly starved wild bear was rescued from a tool shed in Schroon last September.

Rehabilitator and co-founder of the refuge Wendy Hall said “the tool shed was very close to the family home, which included a very young child.”

Hall and refuge staff reported last September that the bear weighed about 35 pounds and was “mangy and riddled with internal and external parasites.”

Chris Mattern, a bear specialist at the refuge and a graduate of Paul Smith’s College, was monitoring Barnaby’s hibernation this winter.

“Every day I would go check and make sure everything was okay,” he told the Sun.

He could peer through covered slats to monitor progress.

“When I went in to change the water is when I first heard what sounded like a baby crying. The next day I heard the same thing. So we got a trail camera in there for a short time to get video and this was only about a week ago,” he said Monday.

Footage showed two tiny cubs. And Barnaby was renamed Barnabee.

“It was amazing. It is unheard of, coming from a 35 pound bear to being able to give birth. Right when she was coming to us is when the eggs would have implanted,” Mattern said of black bear breeding cycles.

“We were able to get her healthy enough to have the cubs. Experts are telling us they have never seen this happen from a sick bear.”

“This never happened before,” refuge staff rehabilitator Alex Hall, Wendy and Steve Hall’s son, said on Monday.

“This is our third bear, and each one brought a special surprise. But this bear was emaciated, it had roundworm. Another month of that, she might have died. Now she was well enough to have these cubs and to sufficiently take care of them.”

Barnabee’s recovery was well publicized on social media throughout autumn into winter, as the refuge received community encouragement that came in barrels of apples, honey and acorns.

“The community had as much a part of this recovery as we did. We are so appreciative of all the support received throughout this,” Alex said.

“It was definitely a collective success,” Mattern agreed.

Adirondack Wildlife Refuge shared a timeline of Barnabee’s rehabilitation process via their Facebook page.

Highlights indicate measured and steady progress.

“Later in October, Barnaby began serious weight gain, and as November chills arrive, he spends more and more time in the den,” refuge staff reported via their Facebook chronicle.

“We’re still leaving food for Barnaby, which he occasionally eats, before starting hibernation in December,” the narrative continues.

When the small crying sounds came from the enclosure by March, the announcement was welcomed by hundreds:

“Barnaby turned out to be Barnabee, and here she is yesterday, with her cubs beneath her,” Mattern said in sharing images via Facebook.

“We’re guessing she went from 35 lbs in September to about 125 lbs now.”

Rehabilitators will release Barnabee and her cubs in May “when the skunk cabbage, catkins, roots, tubers, ants, etc. will be in full riot.”

They explained that they had not handled the bear in working to feed and care for her early on, and had not tranquilized Barnaby, which in part lead to the mistaken gender determination.

“While actually rehabbing, we try not to actually handle the bear, as this might stress her, just as when an animal is so emaciated and weak, we don’t want to sedate her,” the staff explained of their process.

And they only placed a trail camera in the enclosure for a short time, taking care not to disturb the new mother, Mattern said.

Alex said he and Mattern are going to scout a very remote location this week as they begin to prepare a plan for release.

And they are working with the state Department of Environmental Conservation to see if they will follow Barnabee’s progress.

“But it’s too early to tell at this point,” Mattern said.

The success story is a welcome one, Wendy explained.

“With all the environmental protection being stripped from federal regulation, it’s good be able to find a success story.”

The refuge in Wilmington is seeing a marked increase injured and otherwise ailing wild animals, Wendy said, in particular with birds that are not following normal migration schedules due to changing climate patterns.

The refuge is non-profit organization, and people who want to learn how to help or donate can reach Adirondack Wildlife Refuge via their web page: www.adirondackwildlife.net/index.html.