Resident goes from cancer caregiver to survivor

PLATTSBURGH — Last Saturday’s Relay For Life attracted hundreds of cancer survivors and caregivers, including Plattsburgh resident Paul Stevens.

Paul and his family have been part of this annual fundraising event since 2011 when his daughter, Kayla, was diagnosed with Anaplastic large cell lymphoma, a rare type of blood cancer.

Since then, he’s attended the 24-hour long event at the Clinton County Fairgrounds as a caregiver.

But this year, he went as a survivor.

Two months ago, Paul, 51, was diagnosed with sarcoma. A tumor the size of a softball was removed from his thigh, which took away 25 percent of his quad muscle. Paul needed to learn how to walk again and is currently going through two to three days of physical therapy a week. While doctors said he is 99 percent cancer free, he’s still getting weekly checkups to make sure the cancer hasn’t spread to his lungs.

“It’s still hard because the doctor wants me to retire and I don’t want to,” he said. “Having cancer at 51 years old is too young.

“It feels a lot different being here as a survivor instead of caregiver — it’s all real now.”

Despite the hardships, Paul and his wife, Brenda, have not eased up on their fundraising efforts.

“I never want to have to tell anyone that they have cancer because it’s the worst thing to hear,” said Brenda, whose 75-year-old father was diagnosed with bladder and lung cancer in 2015. “It’s been a full plate, but we have to take everything day by day and keep fighting.”

The Stevens family is part of the Committee Chairs team — a 25-member, Plattsburgh-based group who host a series of fundraisers leading up to the annual Relay For Life.

The team raised over $16,000 — raising the most money out of the 58 teams who signed up.

All together, Relay For Life raised a little over $99,000 for the American Cancer Society to help find a cure for cancer.

“It’s awesome,” Organizer Joan Sterling said. “We did a really good job here today.”

For more information or to see a full list of teams and how much they raised, visit relay.acsevents.org or the Facebook page “Plattsburgh Relay For Life.”