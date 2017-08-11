Resident tapped for Warrensburg town board

WARRENSBURG — Within several weeks, the town of Warrensburg is likely to have a new town board member after the municipal council chose a local citizen to fill a vacant seat.

The town board drafted longtime local resident Donne-Lynn Winslow to fill the seat on the board vacated in June by Joyce Reed when she was appointed the town’s 2nd Deputy Clerk.

Town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said Winslow is to be officially appointed to the town board Aug. 14.

Winslow retired in the late 2000s from her position of 22 years with Head Start of Warrensburg as center director and teacher.

She’s also been active in community service, having served for eight years on the Warrensburg Zoning Board of Appeals.

She resigned in June from the town ZBA when she was asked by town officials to join the town board.

Interested in the town’s heritage, Winslow now serves on both the Warrensburg Museum of Local History and the Warrensburgh Historical Society. She’s the vice president of the latter organization.

Her prior community involvement includes service from the mid-1990s to 2001 on the Warrensburg School District Board of Education.

Beforehand, she was active on the Warren County Youth Board. Also, she was a founder of the Warrensburg Youth Commission, established decades ago. In addition, she’s served on the board of directors of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County.

“I was honored to be asked to join the town board following Joyce Reed,” she said. “I’m looking forward to serving all the citizens of Warrensburg.”

The appointment is for three months — the position is up for public vote in November to fill an unexpired two-year term. Winslow, a Republican, has filed petitions for the seat, and so has Bill Mahar, a Democrat.

Incumbent town board members Brian Rounds and John Alexander are both seeking reelection in a three-way race for two seats that includes Rich Larkin, who has retired from the communications industry.

WATER UPDATE

Geraghty announced at the town board’s July meeting that the $764,000 project to extend the sewer main up Horicon Avenue as far north as Countryside Adult Home is to begin in early August.