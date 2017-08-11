Resident tapped for Warrensburg town board

WARRENSBURG — Within several weeks, the town of Warrensburg is likely to have a new town board member after the municipal council chose a local citizen to fill a vacant seat.
The town board drafted longtime local resident Donne-Lynn Winslow to fill the seat on the board vacated in June by Joyce Reed when she was appointed the town’s 2nd Deputy Clerk.
Town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said Winslow is to be officially appointed to the town board Aug. 14.
Winslow retired in the late 2000s from her position of 22 years with Head Start of Warrensburg as center director and teacher.
She’s also been active in community service, having served for eight years on the Warrensburg Zoning Board of Appeals.
She resigned in June from the town ZBA when she was asked by town officials to join the town board.
Interested in the town’s heritage, Winslow now serves on both the Warrensburg Museum of Local History and the Warrensburgh Historical Society. She’s the vice president of the latter organization.
Her prior community involvement includes service from the mid-1990s to 2001 on the Warrensburg School District Board of Education.
Beforehand, she was active on the Warren County Youth Board. Also, she was a founder of the Warrensburg Youth Commission, established decades ago. In addition, she’s served on the board of directors of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County.
“I was honored to be asked to join the town board following Joyce Reed,” she said. “I’m looking forward to serving all the citizens of Warrensburg.”
The appointment is for three months — the position is up for public vote in November to fill an unexpired two-year term. Winslow, a Republican, has filed petitions for the seat, and so has Bill Mahar, a Democrat.
Incumbent town board members Brian Rounds and John Alexander are both seeking reelection in a three-way race for two seats that includes Rich Larkin, who has retired from the communications industry.
WATER UPDATE
Geraghty announced at the town board’s July meeting that the $764,000 project to extend the sewer main up Horicon Avenue as far north as Countryside Adult Home is to begin in early August.
Warren County is conducting the project which will bring municipal sewer lines to dozens of homes that now have individual septic tanks.
Also, a project to replace 1,000 feet of aging water lines along the southern end of Warren Street is to begin soon.
Geraghty announced that the town is applying for a $500,000 state grant which if awarded would help property owners on Main Street pay for upgrading their storefronts. The grant application was accomplished at no expense to the town, as it is a follow-up to the town’s 2016 application. The matching grant pays 75 percent of the cost of qualifying storefront improvements.
YOUTH PROGRAMMING POPULAR
Board members were also informed that Echo Lake Beach has been busy with swimmers and that swimming lessons are held there at 12:15 p.m. on Mondays through August.
Geraghty said he was “very pleased” that about 100 children have been attending the town’s Summer Youth Program, far more than in prior years.
He noted that Clarissa Reynolds and Mike Perrone are partially responsible for this boosted attendance. Perrone, Warrensburg’s varsity football coach and an elementary physical education teacher, is inspiring youth in the sports program, Geraghty said, and Clarissa is continuing to keep the Arts & Crafts sessions interesting.
These programs extend until Aug. 11.
Band concerts have started for the season, and they are presented every Wednesday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a different musical group each week.
IN OTHER NEWS
It was announced that Warrensburg Town Clerk Donna Combs was voted by her professional peers to serve as District Director for the New York State Town Clerks Association.
Geraghty noted at the meeting that it was a “distinct honor’ for her to be chosen.
The changes in the Town Clerk’s office were precipitated by Kathy Rounds, former 1st Deputy Town Clerk, being promoted to the post of Town Supervisor’s Confidential Secretary upon the retirement of Sherryl Burdett, who served in the post for many years.
Gail Corlew subsequently moved into the post from 2nd Deputy Town Clerk to 1st Deputy clerk, opening up her former position for Joyce Reed.
Also, the board discussed establishing a 25-feet No Parking zone on the north side of Second Avenue from Main St. west due to issues of parked cars routinely blocking the intersection. The new zone is to relieve traffic congestion adjacent to Bill’s Diner and allow access for emergency vehicles.
Geraghty announced that the state Department of Transportation has confirmed they will be repaving state Route 418 from Warrensburg to Thurman later this summer. Geraghty said he lobbied the agency for the paving work based on the deteriorating condition of the popular roadway, and DOT officials responded.
Also, a request by a homeowner to remove a street light from Hillcrest Drive was granted by the town, which will seek to have it relocated to the riverside park across from Curtis Lumber on River St..
The meeting also hosted discussion from town residents in the vicinity of county Route 14, where a Milton St. property owner rents out their home on a short-term basis to vacationers. Neighbors have complained about noisy parties there, but a town police officer has patrolled the area often and not witnessed problems, Geraghty said.
“We’re listening to both sides of the issue,” he said. “We plan on stepping up enforcement regarding noise complaints. We’ll be more vigilant and we expect any excess noise to subside at 10 p.m.”