Resident treated following rabid bat exposure

PLATTSBURGH — A local resident is being treated for rabies following a home bat encounter.

A bat captured inside a Cumberland Head home on Aug. 2 has been tested positive for rabies, the Clinton County Health Department announced on Wednesday.

“One person who was sleeping in the room where the bat was found is receiving rabies post-exposure treatment,” said Public Health Educator Karen Derusha in a statement.

Rabies is a fatal viral infection usually transmitted by an infected animal's bite or scratch.

It's unclear if the victim was bitten.

“We can’t be 100 percent certain, because they did not witness it, but the person thought that they had actually been bitten," said Tim Simonette, a senior public health sanitarian with the health department.

Treatment to prevent rabies is given if there is a “reasonable chance” that these types of contact occurred — including when a creature is discovered in the room of someone who is sleeping.

“It does happen once a year," said Simonette, citing one incident each in 2016 and 2015.

If anyone comes in contact with a bat, or finds a bat in their home or camp and are unsure about whether anyone has come in contact with the creature, authorities ask that the bat be captured without damaging the head before contacting a local public health department.

In addition to bat proofing, state Public Health Law requires all dogs, cats and ferrets over four months old to be vaccinated.

The next rabies clinic is scheduled for Aug. 17 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Black Brook Highway Garage. More clinics will be scheduled around the county in September.

For more info, call the Clinton County Health Department at 565-4870.