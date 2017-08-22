Residents band together to save city finances

× The Citizen’s Finance Advisory Committee met at City Hall on Aug. 15. The committee is currently working on coming up with a series of budget proposals in an effort to aid local lawmakers with expense cuts that could lower the tax rate in 2018. Pictured is Councilor Michael Kelly speaking with a member of the committee. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | With Mayor Colin Read’s budget in-hand, the Plattsburgh Common Council is ramping up budget talks this week.

But local officials aren’t the only ones taking a close look at the city’s finances.

A Citizen’s Finance Advisory Committee now has a dozen residents committed to aiding lawmakers in making what Councilman Michael Kelly (Ward 2) calls “tough choices” to avoid a large tax increase in 2018.

At the past two meetings of the committee, ideas floated by residents have varied.

Resident Sue Moore has called for the mayor to take a critical look at law enforcement and public safety union contracts — in particular, healthcare coverage and fringe benefits — while another, Don Papier, has proposed privatizing services like city refuse collection.

Papier has also requested the committee think of ways the city might grow their tax base and revenues.

Lise Davidson, a mental health worker, suggested the city avoid granting corporations large assessment reductions.

The committee has not yet issued any formal proposals to the city council or the mayor.

Lawmakers are taking note of the residents’ efforts: Councilmen Peter Ensel (Ward 4), Kelly, and Mayor Read attended the committee’s meeting on Aug. 15 and offered insight into the city’s fiscal goals for 2018.

More councilors are expected to sit in at the committee’s meetings in the coming weeks.

“We’ve been overspending $1.2 million, and operating at a structural deficit,” Read told the committee.

When the fund balance had started to decline in 2010, the city did not change their spending habits, he said.

“We didn’t adjust, we just kept spending (the fund balance) down, down, down.”

Read’s proposed budget calls for a 2.85 percent tax increase. But Kelly, who initiated the committee, noted that the council was hoping to get as close to a 0 percent tax increase as possible, while still rebuilding the city’s fund balance.

Though Read has slashed a number of expenditures, the council is anticipated to make another $500,000 worth of cuts before adopting the 2018 budget.

“We’re trimming much more than last year,” said Read. “We’re not trimming around the edges anymore.