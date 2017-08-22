Residents band together to save city finances

The Citizen’s Finance Advisory Committee met at City Hall on Aug. 15. The committee is currently working on coming up with a series of budget proposals in an effort to aid local lawmakers with expense cuts that could lower the tax rate in 2018. Pictured is Councilor Michael Kelly speaking with a member of the committee.
PLATTSBURGH | With Mayor Colin Read’s budget in-hand, the Plattsburgh Common Council is ramping up budget talks this week.
But local officials aren’t the only ones taking a close look at the city’s finances.
A Citizen’s Finance Advisory Committee now has a dozen residents committed to aiding lawmakers in making what Councilman Michael Kelly (Ward 2) calls “tough choices” to avoid a large tax increase in 2018.
At the past two meetings of the committee, ideas floated by residents have varied.
Resident Sue Moore has called for the mayor to take a critical look at law enforcement and public safety union contracts — in particular, healthcare coverage and fringe benefits — while another, Don Papier, has proposed privatizing services like city refuse collection.
Papier has also requested the committee think of ways the city might grow their tax base and revenues.
Lise Davidson, a mental health worker, suggested the city avoid granting corporations large assessment reductions.
The committee has not yet issued any formal proposals to the city council or the mayor.
Lawmakers are taking note of the residents’ efforts: Councilmen Peter Ensel (Ward 4), Kelly, and Mayor Read attended the committee’s meeting on Aug. 15 and offered insight into the city’s fiscal goals for 2018.
More councilors are expected to sit in at the committee’s meetings in the coming weeks.
“We’ve been overspending $1.2 million, and operating at a structural deficit,” Read told the committee.
When the fund balance had started to decline in 2010, the city did not change their spending habits, he said.
“We didn’t adjust, we just kept spending (the fund balance) down, down, down.”
Read’s proposed budget calls for a 2.85 percent tax increase. But Kelly, who initiated the committee, noted that the council was hoping to get as close to a 0 percent tax increase as possible, while still rebuilding the city’s fund balance.
Though Read has slashed a number of expenditures, the council is anticipated to make another $500,000 worth of cuts before adopting the 2018 budget.
“We’re trimming much more than last year,” said Read. “We’re not trimming around the edges anymore.
“We hope we’re on the right track for sustainable, long-term budgeting and responsible fiscal planning.”
FIGHTING ASSESSMENT DISPUTES
Davidson asked why a number of businesses in the city had been granted large tax assessment reductions in the last few years — costing the city thousands of dollars through legal fees and refunds.
“Corporations will bring in lawyers to challenge assessments, and it works,” said Kelly. “That’s why they do it.”
Kelly said that it comes down to resources and resolve on the city’s end to fight the claims.
Just two months ago, a South Catherine Street apartment complex, Renaissance Village, filed a request to reduce their 2016 taxes by 30 percent, from $4.4 million to $3.1 million.
If approved, that request would cost the city $15,638, according to the city assessor’s office.
“We can’t afford not to (fight them) anymore,” Kelly said.
Read noted that as part of ongoing efforts to share services with other municipalities and school districts, the city would seek to team up with the Plattsburgh City School District and Clinton County to combat the assessment reduction requests.
“They have a stake in this, too,” he said.
UNION NEGOTIATIONS
Sue Moore, a former union worker, suggested that the city take a close look at the contracts for the Plattsburgh Professional Firefighters’ Union (PPFU) and the AFSCME union that represents local law enforcement.
“We owe the firefighters a lot of money,” Kelly said.
The PPFU has been without a contract since 2011, according to Read.
Though the union and the city have sat down to try to negotiate a new contract while the firefighters continue to work under the Taylor Law, negotiations in the past have broken down, necessitating a series of arbitrations.
The PPFU was awarded $740,109 in backpay and retroactive wage increases by an arbitration panel back in July — but that only covered the years 2012-13. The contract is still not current.
“We’ve shown a great willingness to sit down and negotiate,” said Read. “We’ll see what happens in the next few months.”
The PPFU and AFSCME law enforcement unions are currently expired and up for renegotiation, according to documents shown to committee members.
In upcoming talks, resident Ira Barbell suggested renegotiating fringe benefits for the police and fire unions.
“Fringe benefits are 74 percent of the cost,” he said.
The Plattsburgh Public Library, Municipal Lighting and AFSCME city worker unions are current.
The next meeting of the Citizen’s Finance Advisory Committee is set for Aug. 29 at 5:30 p.m. For more information, those interested in joining are encouraged to contact Councilman Kelly at kellym@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov or 518-561-0072.