Residents call for feral cat solution

× Expand Photo © Kathy Doucette City residents took to City Hall last Thursday to implore lawmakers to address the feral and stray cat dilemma in Plattsburgh.

PLATTSBURGH — Officials are making tracks to solve the city’s feral cat issue.

With the city’s contract with Animal Rescue and Welfare Services (ARWS) temporarily put on hold until more details can be hashed out, residents gathered at City Hall to ask that lawmakers approve the contract and consider carefully the future of the city’s animal population.

The city subcontracts with the agency to provide catch and release services to control the feral cat population.

Dr. Stacy Lambrinos, a local veterinarian, called the trap, neuter and release method to deal with the city’s feral cat population a “no brainer.”

When a resident calls, ARWS begins by assessing whether a cat is stray or feral, according to Lillian Cassidy, a member of ARWS.

“We have a waiting list of individuals (from the city and outside the city) interested in getting help for these cats,” Cassidy told The Sun. “And [we] will be starting to help with the trap neuter release process as soon as the weather breaks.”

“It’s pretty much a no brainer that this practice will help the city,” said Lambrinos, who specializes in those methods.

Addressing the council, Cassidy said: “It’s up to us to help solve this problem.”

“Can we deal with every cat colony in Plattsburgh?” Cassidy said. “Probably not, especially with $1,500. But it’s a start.”

“I hope you’ll support it with more money in the future.”

"The city and our organization are in the process of actually mapping any accumulation of cats in the city," Cassidy told The Sun. “I am aware of four managed colonies, but will not disclose the locations because it has the potential to become a dumping ground for unwanted animals. I know this happens because it happens to a colony that I help manage.”

Rebecca Burdo, of Elmore SPCA, told the council that “the resolution is going to come from you — through local laws governing the cat population.”

Burdo noted that she could call the state police after seeing someone dump an animal by the side of the road and there’s nothing the police can do.

“I think that you should give these folks money,” said Burdo, referring to ARWS. “There needs to be some sort of governance.”

“We don’t need to put a band aid on this, we need to fix it — and accountability is a part of this.”

“I certainly am, at this point, willing to support [the contract],” said Councilor Peter Ensel (Ward 4). “But this needs more attention — when I was campaigning in my ward, I had numerous people address me about the feral cat situation, and I have personally lived through it. I still live through it. I have a lot of feelings about it.”

Ensel floated the idea of possibly “calling for the licensing of felines,” noting that dogs are already required to be licensed.

The lawmaker also said that they could explore the idea of requiring cats to be confined to their owner’s property.

“There’s not a single practice among any animal population that has 100 percent support from humane society groups or veterinarians, (Department of Environmental Conservation), so forth,” said Councilor Becky Kasper (Ward 5). “We’ve had a lot of discussion about this, and yes, there have been some objections — but I encourage anyone who knows of a practice that is supported 100 percent… I’d be in nirvana.”

“We all want what’s best for the residents, the city, the animals,” said Kasper.

“We can’t sanitize the city. We can’t put a dome over the city and keep the animals out. We live in the North Country.” She said, thanking the animal control volunteers on behalf of her cats — Mr. Happy Cat, Maximilian Maximus and Mimi — for their continued attention.