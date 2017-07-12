Residents celebrate 30th annual ‘Minerva Day’

× Expand Photo by Sharon Stone Despite heavy rain, residents still turned out to celebrate the 30th installment of Minerva Day. Pictured are vendors at the Town of Minerva’s Courtney Park.

MINERVA — The Town of Minerva celebrated the 30th installment of its annual “Minerva Day,” a beloved local tradition celebrating the town, on July 1.

This year’s celebration came in the middle of the town’s three day bicentennial celebration.

Minerva Day itself was jam-packed with a variety of events and activities, kicking off with a community breakfast at the Town Hall.

Though cloudy, with bursts of heavy rain throughout the day, there were smiles abound — residents enjoying coffee and doughnuts at Klippel’s Maple Knoll Farm, perusing through yard sales throughout the town, viewing a military memorabilia exhibit at the Town Hall and taking the Bicentennial Historic Bus Tour.

Meanwhile, various local organizations, artisans and vendors set up under tents at Courtney Park in Olmstedville.

At the park, residents were able sign the official bicentennial guestbook, pick up a bicentennial commemorative pin and have an “Old Timey Photo Op.”

Throughout the day the “Minerva Quest” competition allowed folks to compete for prizes donated by area business and individuals.

From late morning into early afternoon, the annual Kid’s Fishing Derby got cooking at Minerva Lake, the St. Mary’s Church Open House took place in Irishtown and the Irishtown Schoolhouse opened its annual art show.

Residents enjoyed a performance by singer-songwriter Dan Berggren at noon in Courtney Park, followed by the opening of “Minerva: 200 Years,” a new exhibit at the Minerva Historical Society Museum in Olmstedville.

Minerva Citizen of the Year Bob Savarie was front and center at the Museum opening.

The big Bicentennial Parade got started at 5 p.m., parade floats lining up at Sporty’s Iron Duke Saloon in Minerva. Organizers say that a record number of participants made this parade a special one.

The annual community potluck dinner at the Donnelly Beach pavilion immediately followed the parade. Diners were treated to live music by the Gregson Brothers Band.

The Minerva Day festivities concluded with fireworks at The Point on Minerva Lake — despite the damp conditions, the fireworks display still went off with a bang.

BICENTENNIAL CELEBRATION

The Minerva Bicentennial Celebration began on June 30 with a standing room only historical bus tour of the Town of Minerva, departing from the Minerva Historical Society Museum in Olmstedville. The tour provided riders with a full guided historic Minerva adventure.