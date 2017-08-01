Residents decry city layoffs

× Ahead of the Plattsburgh Common Council’s decision to abolish four departments, nearly 30 residents spoke in front of the council. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH — The city is broke.

That’s what one resident said at a public meeting last week, where four departments were abolished in an effort to cut expenditures.

Mayor Colin Read’s proposal to dissolve the departments was met with mixed reactions from the public last week.

Nearly 30 residents, retirees and department heads shared their thoughts on Thursday.

A proposal to cut the city’s Parks and Recreation Department met the most resistance.

“I was shocked when I read this agenda last night,” said John Lenny, a retired city worker. “We, as a city, enjoy our recreation department. We enjoy our parks. That’s why we live in the city.”

Sarah Rowden, chair of the Clinton County Democratic Party and former Clinton County legislator, said that the city’s recreation department not only draws in tourists to the region, but businesses as well.

“They’re looking at quality of life for their workers,” she said. “And it’s what keeps people here.”

Resident Gayle Wilson noted that the recreation department generates revenue for the city.

“If you take away the recreation department, you’re taking away all these activities. I’d hate to see that change.”

Resident Seth Wilson, who first came to Plattsburgh while in the U.S. Air Force, said that his first impression of the city was that it was boring.

“When I came here, we had a recreation department, but it was a shell,” he said. “Being a fitness nut, it was boring. Then Peters arrived.

“It’s amazing what has happened. Quality of life has gone up here. I appreciate the crunching you’re doing here, I wouldn’t do it for anything, but keep in mind quality of life.”

For Juliette Lynch, who works for the Childcare Coordinating Council of the North Country, the city’s recreation department has played a key role in the work she does.

“I think it’s what makes Plattsburgh special.”

‘THERE IS NO PLAN’

Read said that no programs will be cut as a result of this department abolishment.

“Nobody is proposing taking away any recreational activity,” he said.

But Recreation Superintendent Steve Peters, who lost his job, disagreed.

“There is no plan,” he said. “Right now, from what I can see, it does cut the Crete Center and the City Beach. I don’t know how they’re going to run.