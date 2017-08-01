Residents decry city layoffs

Ahead of the Plattsburgh Common Council’s decision to abolish four departments, nearly 30 residents spoke in front of the council.
Photo by Elizabeth Izzo
PLATTSBURGH — The city is broke.
That’s what one resident said at a public meeting last week, where four departments were abolished in an effort to cut expenditures.
Mayor Colin Read’s proposal to dissolve the departments was met with mixed reactions from the public last week.
Nearly 30 residents, retirees and department heads shared their thoughts on Thursday.
A proposal to cut the city’s Parks and Recreation Department met the most resistance.
“I was shocked when I read this agenda last night,” said John Lenny, a retired city worker. “We, as a city, enjoy our recreation department. We enjoy our parks. That’s why we live in the city.”
Sarah Rowden, chair of the Clinton County Democratic Party and former Clinton County legislator, said that the city’s recreation department not only draws in tourists to the region, but businesses as well.
“They’re looking at quality of life for their workers,” she said. “And it’s what keeps people here.”
Resident Gayle Wilson noted that the recreation department generates revenue for the city.
“If you take away the recreation department, you’re taking away all these activities. I’d hate to see that change.”
Resident Seth Wilson, who first came to Plattsburgh while in the U.S. Air Force, said that his first impression of the city was that it was boring.
“When I came here, we had a recreation department, but it was a shell,” he said. “Being a fitness nut, it was boring. Then Peters arrived.
“It’s amazing what has happened. Quality of life has gone up here. I appreciate the crunching you’re doing here, I wouldn’t do it for anything, but keep in mind quality of life.”
For Juliette Lynch, who works for the Childcare Coordinating Council of the North Country, the city’s recreation department has played a key role in the work she does.
“I think it’s what makes Plattsburgh special.”
‘THERE IS NO PLAN’
Read said that no programs will be cut as a result of this department abolishment.
“Nobody is proposing taking away any recreational activity,” he said.
But Recreation Superintendent Steve Peters, who lost his job, disagreed.
“There is no plan,” he said. “Right now, from what I can see, it does cut the Crete Center and the City Beach. I don’t know how they’re going to run.
“There are thousands of people who use that center on a weekly basis. I don’t know how they’re going to be effected.”
Peters said that based on the city’s median house value, his department costs the average taxpayer 14 cents per day.
“That’s what you’ll gain when this department dissolves,” he said. “One of the travesties, apart from lack of transparency, is the fact that the numbers haven’t been available to most of us.”
ENGINEERING DEPARTMENT
Another hotly contested cut was that of the city’s engineering department, lead by Engineer Kevin Farrington.
“The engineering department is very important to me,” said resident Marissa Gilbert. “If you’re talking about getting rid of (Farrington), I’m horrified.”
Fred Buck, former Essex County Superintendent of Public Works, said that the city would likely run into more financial problems if they were to get rid of Farrington.
“I think you’re going to run into problems, and it’s going to cost more money in the end.”
Carol Klepper called for the resolution to be tabled.
“I don’t understand how you can eliminate the engineer when your infrastructure is failing,” she said. “I think you’re doing a disservice to the city. The infrastructure is going to suffer. We have major problems coming our way. I don’t think it’s going to save us money.”
Farrington told the council that his department has been the backbone institution of Plattsburgh for the better part of a century.
“I believe, given the information, every reasonable person in this room would immediately abandon this notion,” he said, of the proposal to cut his department. “It’s driven by lack of knowledge.”
Farrington said that in the long run, the city will end up spending more on consulting work, which could go unsupervised and unchecked for quality.
With implementation of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative just around the corner, right now is the most critical time for planning in the city, he said.
“You are suggesting to abolish the planning and engineering departments,” he said. “I ask you to strongly reconsider.”
After the final decision had been made to cut the city’s engineering department, Farrington bid a heartfelt goodbye to his colleagues. To the mayor, he said:
“I don’t know what you have in mind. If you could contact me, I pledge that I will do what I have always done: The best I can for this city.”
MAKE THE CUTS
Some supported the layoffs.
“As leaders of our city, you will not be able to make everyone in this room happy,” said resident Bob Smith. “That said, let the following occur: the process is started, including the work to develop reasonable shared services with the appropriate government agencies.
“How you handle this will define your legacy in the City of Plattsburgh.”
Resident Rosemary Redmond praised both the council and the mayor for stepping up to the plate.
“You have a tough task and I appreciate you undertaking it. I hope you cut the budget so we can live in a fiscally responsible community,” she said.
Terry Meron said that with the facts at hand — the city’s deficit, depleted fund balance and current credit rating — labor cuts are inevitable.
“You have to do something, and it’s going to end up being labor,” he said.
“They say that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. You’re going to have to do something different, and it’s going to be painful.”
Jeff Menard, former Mayor of Champlain, said now is the time to deal with the city’s financial woes.
“Let’s face it. These are tough decisions that have to be made,” he said. “It’s not pleasant, but it’s time for the leaders to lead and the followers to follow.”
The next Plattsburgh Common Council meeting is Aug. 10 at 5 p.m. For residents interested in joining the Citizens’ Advisory Committee on Finance, contact Councilman Mike Kelly (Ward 2) at kellym@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov.
