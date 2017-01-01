Residents lauded

NORTH CREEK – With great food and terrific community support, the annual Adirondack Community Outreach Center Volunteer Holiday Party took place the evening of Dec. 21. The annual celebration is designed to commemorate the hard work volunteers put into the successful running of the Outreach Center in North Creek as well as a recognition of individuals who exemplify and demonstrate the spirit of volunteerism. This year’s recipient of the Bill Heidrich Recognition Award Certificate of Appreciation was given to Larry and Pat Carr.  Presented by Sally Heinrich, the Carrs, she said, have quietly and modestly dedicated themselves to the community for many years.

Top Headlines