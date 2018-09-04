Residents, local officials air broadband concerns

× Michael Hopmeier, who purchased a former missile silo in Lewis to house his business, said he must outsource work elsewhere due to the lack of high-speed broadband coverage in the area. Photo by Pete DeMola

ELIZABETHTOWN | Deborah Virella lives in a broadband dead zone.

She and her husband, both retired, want to start a business.

But it’s next-to-impossible without high-speed internet. Even more troublesome is that Virella has a life-threatening heart condition that must be continually monitored.

Virella had an upgraded device implanted in her heart last March, but cannot connect it to her phone because the technology surpasses what is available at her home in New Russia.

“I think people with medical issues like mine should be a priority,” Virella told Empire State Development at a public hearing on broadband build-out efforts last Friday. “For me, it’s really important and for my family.”

BIG GRANT

Virella was among the dozen-or-so residents, community stakeholders and local lawmakers who are hungry for details on the state’s universal broadband program, which has long pledged to fully wire the state by the end of the year.

The hearing was designed to brief attendees specifically on Slic Network Solutions’ build-out as part of the third and final round of grant awards announced last February, a $26.4 million project that will provide service to 4,610 locations across the North Country.

Slic’s grant award will allow the Nicholville-based provider to string as much as 865 miles of fiber throughout large chunks of Willsboro, Lewis, Johnsburg, Stony Creek and Thurman, as well as small pockets of Chesterfield, North Hudson, Schroon, Ticonderoga, Essex and Warrensburg.

The remaining un- and underserved areas in Essex and Warren counties, as well as Harrietstown, will largely be mopped up through satellite service provided by HughesNet.

Frontier and Verizon have also received contracts to provide services to locations in Hamilton and Clinton counties, respectively.

RENEWED COMPLAINTS

Elizabethtown-Lewis Chamber of Commerce spokesman Margaret Bartley said the lack of high-speed internet is crippling the county seat.

While Charter provides service to the downtown core, the outskirts are spotty.

Real estate agents say it’s “virtually impossible” to sell homes without broadband, Bartley said, and businesses will not relocate without the proper infrastructure.

“It’s killing the real estate business,” Bartley said. It’s reducing and depressing property values.”

Stakeholders, while appreciative of the state’s ambitious program, renewed long-standing concerns that satellite service provided by HughesNet is insufficient.

Michael Hopmeier purchased a former missile silo in Lewis and envisioned the Cold War-era relic as the new home of Unconventional Concepts, an engineering consulting firm.

“From a technical point of view, the service provided by Hughes is totally technically unacceptable and there is nothing that they can do to change it,” said Hopmeier, who said he must ship projects out to Virginia and Florida for completion.

Hopmeier came armed with questions for the state Broadband Program Office (BPO), seeking to discern the metrics used to measure performance; how officials define “99 percent” coverage; how contracts were awarded to grant recipients; how to correct problems once they’re discovered and what will happen if the program ultimately underperforms.

Local officials submitted a Freedom of Information Law request to the BPO in May with those same questions.

“The gist of the responses we received was either no answer, ‘we won’t answer that’ or the answers made very little sense,” said Hopmeier.

State lawmakers have issued similar concerns, including state Sen. Rob Ortt, a Buffalo-area lawmaker who called for a state investigation into the program earlier this year.

“HughesNet is not broadband,” said Lewis Supervisor James Monty. “It’s a gross waste of public funds to use something that isn’t going to work.”

The BPO and HughesNet have repeatedly pushed back against those concerns.

HughesNet, which received $4.6 million in subsidies to serve roughly half of the remaining underserved locations statewide, contends the newest version of their satellite technology is capable of providing the 25 mbps required by the state agency as part of the grants to serve the most rural areas.

That speed also meets Federal Communications Commission (FCC) definitions for high-speed internet.

And participation from a satellite provider was required by the FCC to unlock $170 million in additional funding as part of the final round of grants.

Despite the promises of faster service, the Maryland-based company has acknowledged data will be capped and speed throttled at 3 mbps once users reach their monthly limit.

ROCKY RELATIONSHIP

The BPO has long had a whipsaw relationship with local officials.

Following lawmaker complaints on the lack of detailed information on build-out plans in their communities, agency brass held a public meeting in Willsboro in July that appeared to paper over their concerns.

But the détente was brief.

Lawmakers were apoplectic last month when they learned the original public hearing on Slic’s build-outs was being conducted at the same time as a county committee meeting in the same complex.

Members of the public came to the session on Friday armed with questions, but appeared disappointed to learn the session was designed strictly for public comment — not an extended Q&A.

Several stakeholders wondered why they could see fiber lines running through their yards en route to other locations, but the service was not being deployed to their homes.

Both lawmakers and residents called for additional public hearings and information sessions, joining those held in North Creek and Willsboro earlier this year.

“We’d like Empire State Development to pay careful attention that this is happening in the Adirondacks,” said Adirondack Council spokesman John Sheehan.

Essex County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Shaun Gillilland likened the program to a public covenant.

“The state made a promise and we’re all here expecting them to carry out that promise,” Gillilland said. “What we’re finding is the promise is falling very short, and it will be left to various counties to fulfill the promise.”

State officials remain bullish that no area will be left behind.

But they’ve tacitly acknowledged the project will not meet the 2018 deadline goal by allowing providers who received funds in the final round of grant subsidies — including Slic — to apply to waivers requiring them to achieve “substantial completion of project construction” by Dec. 31, 2019.

Jeffrey Nordhaus, executive vice president of Innovation and Broadband at ESD, said the program has invested $154 million invested in the North Country alone — the most funding allocated to any region in the state.

“The initiative was developed in direct response to the needs of communities throughout New York state with the goal of expanding broadband service to as many households and businesses as possible,” Nordhaus said. “The BPO greatly values constituent input and will continue to work closely with local officials and community members to address questions and concerns.”

Local officials say additional federal funds will inevitably be required.

Essex Supervisor Ron Jackson likened existing infrastructure in some pockets of his community to Siberia.

“I hope that’s what’s been done is not considered final,” said Jackson. “It’s obvious that by the end of this year, not everyone is going to have coverage.”