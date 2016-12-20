Residents mourn iconic Keene barn

× Expand Pete DeMola The iconic barn in Keene was demolished Dec. 20, 2016 by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

KEENE — For years, visitors have engaged in a hallowed tradition — they’d pull off at the state Route 73 and Route 9N intersection in Keene, stretch and gaze at the landscape, which contained a red barn at the edge of a sweeping vista.

While not a historic structure, the common wooden barn captured the hearts of generations.

And then on Tuesday, the barn came to an ignominious and abrupt end when the state Department of Environmental Conservation attached a hitch to it and unceremoniously pulled it to the ground.

The structure, located on state land, had become a hazard to public safety, said the agency, and inspections found it to be structurally unsound and beyond repair.

“DEC also discovered evidence of people entering the barn to take photos, remove beams and siding, use it as a bathroom, and other activities,” said David Winchell, an agency spokesman.

“The increased risk of building collapse due to its deterioration, weight of winter snows, and the continued use by people, caused DEC to determine the building must come down to ensure public safety,” Winchell told the Sun.

Paul Martin, the town supervisor, was briefed on the operation early Tuesday morning.

The barn, he said, had to go.

“It was on the verge.”

The remnants, said the DEC, will be removed within the next two days.

COMMUNITY RESPONDS

Rob Hastings was returning from a trip from Elizabethtown this morning when he coasted to a stop after cruising down Baxter Mountain.

The barn was half-demolished.

Hastings returned to his nearby business, Rivermede Farm, tapped out a brief message and posted it to Keene Nextdoor, a popular community web app.

The barn collapsed, he wrote.

“A sad day.”

The response was instantaneous. Over a dozen residents quickly chimed in, most expressing a sense of wistful sadness over the building’s abrupt removal.

But some were dismayed.

“Conservation?” wrote Linda Borgardus. “Maybe I need to look that word up in the dictionary. I thought conservation meant something other than destroying.”

Hastings said many residents indicated the state agency could have at least tipped them off.

“I think it’s sad and everyone agrees,” he said.

Jen Brooks said the building, commonly known as the “red barn,” became a community landmark.

“It’s like our sign — welcome to Keene,” said Brooks, who works at Big Crow Trading.

For years, guests would have an itinerary when touching down for their annual trips:

Local shops and business. The Noonmark Diner. And the barn.

Brooks said numerous people-powered attempts have been made over the years to restore the structure.

But all the GoFundMe campaigns in the world wouldn’t have saved the property, which was located on state Forest Preserve.

Despite its iconic reputation, the structure only dated back to the 1960s, said Martin, who is a lifelong resident.

The rolling farmland once hosted a number of businesses, including a gas station.

Once the state seized the land by eminent domain, the DEC continued to maintain the fields and harvest hay, which they stored in the barn until the roof deteriorated, Martin said.

But its draw remained — especially for newcomers and transplants, who fell in love with the structure.

“It became nostalgic,” Martin said.

At the Noonmark Diner, Alan Porter tucked into a BLT.

The long-time resident counts himself as a amateur photographer and enjoyed photographing the building over the years.

“I think it was photogenic in itself,” Porter said.

Similar barns across upstate New York are common, he said, and are almost symbolic of larger concepts:

Spurts of attention, then left abandoned and unmaintained.

The structure dominated discussion all day at the Cedar Run Bakery and Market.

Curtis Brown said he was unsure if the building collapsed due to recent strong winds, or another factor.

But either way, he said, it is what it is.

“Either wind or teardown, it was inevitable,” Brown said.

END DAYS

For years, the structure continued to deteriorate, and residents openly discussed last-ditch preservation efforts as recently as last year.

At a town hall-style meeting with state Assemblyman Dan Stec last December at the Keene Fire Department, advocates tried to lobby the lawmaker.

“It’s probably the most painted and photographed barn in northern New York,” said Dan Plumley.

The town once engaged in a land swap with the state to obtain land for a cemetery, he said, and perhaps the agreement could be amended to save the building.

Exactly 369 days later, the building lay flattened, surrounded by blue tape, as a bitter wind blew.