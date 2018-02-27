Residents renew push for PenAir, legislature remains firm

File photo
Residents renewed their call for the legislature to back PenAir at the Clinton County legislature’s regular session last week.
PLATTSBURGH | The federal Department of Transportation is expected to announce which commercial airline will serve Plattsburgh International Airport in the coming weeks.
But in the meantime, residents here have renewed their call for the current provider to stay.
A handful of residents earlier this month asked the Clinton County Legislature to reconsider their decision to back SkyWest, a United Airlines partner, over PenAir as Plattsburgh International Airport’s (PLB) primary airline.
“You’ve already made your decision, but you can rescind it,” Geoffrey Barker, a retired Delta Airlines captain based in Plattsburgh, told legislators on Feb. 14.
Barker argued that if Canadian travelers stop utilizing PLB, SkyWest service would be rendered irrelevant.
“If the Canadian market crashes, everything you’ve built will be gone,” he said.
Canadians account for around 60 percent of enplanements at PLB.
Barker also said that a hangar on campus rented by PenAir would likely remain vacant, costing the county up to $8,900 in rental fees each month.
Legislator Robert Hall (Area 10), head of the PLB subcommittee, conceded that there’s the possibility of lost rent — but that’s not a certainty.
“We also have a number of other entities interested in the space,” he said.
Another resident and employee of PenAir, Kellen Louis, 21, who created an online petition in favor of PenAir, repeated his concerns over job loss locally.
He specifically voiced concerns over the impact the elimination of those jobs could have on the local economy, as some of his coworkers may have to move away to seek employment elsewhere, he said.
“If jobs are lost ... to me that’s not growth, that’s recession,” he said. “And that’s not fair. It’s not right.”
It’s currently unclear how many employees SkyWest would hire locally.
COST COMPARISON
Louis also argued that PenAir’s bid was less expensive than SkyWest’s.
“Why spend taxpayer money to bring in something that’s available 45 minutes away?” he asked, adding that Boston Logan International Airport was far larger than Dulles. “Why spend more money to go to a smaller place?”
Deputy County Administrator Rodney Brown directly refuted Louis’ comments in an phone interview with The Sun.
He said that PenAir’s total bid, which covered two years, was more expensive than SkyWest’s and was contingent upon the airline also securing two other airports — Presque Isle and Bar Harbor, Maine.
PenAir’s EAS proposal submitted to the DOT asks for $6,930,408 in subsidies over two years to serve PLB with 12 weekly flights to Boston Logan.
That’s an increase of $872,043 over the last cycle’s request, and $1,502,262 more than the company’s bid in 2014.
The airline attributes the projected increase in costs in 2018 to an $8,723 per month increase in hangar rent at PLB, increased costs at Boston Logan, costs incurred through a change in flight time and an additional $25,000 for advertising in Canadian markets.
SkyWest requested $6,743,790 in subsidies over two years, for the same number of weekly flights, but to Dulles International.
SkyWest’s bid also includes a contingency to serve Presque Isle, Maine.
The average fare on PenAir would be $76.
With SkyWest, the average fare is estimated at $105.
Brown argued that while he sympathizes with travelers that travel directly to Boston on PenAir, he said it’s inconvenient for travelers connecting to flights elsewhere.
“SkyWest will be far more convenient to go anywhere else,” he said. “And far more efficient.”
SUPPORT ON BOTH SIDES
The DOT has logged over 130 letters in support of SkyWest online, the majority of which are written by businessowners, local officials and advocacy groups.
PenAir logged around 500 letters, most from frequent fliers and other residents, less than half of them related to Plattsburgh service.
SkyWest would provide daily express service aboard a 50-seat airplane from PLB to Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C.
PenAir would continue to provide daily service aboard their 33-seat Saab 340 aircraft.
CHOOSE ONLY ONE
Only one carrier at a time can receive subsidies from the DOT under the EAS, and a PenAir spokesperson told The Sun last month the company plans to pull out of PLB if SkyWest is approved for EAS subsidies.
In August of last year, PenAir filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and began closing some of their Pacific Northwest routes.
PenAir closed flights between Crescent City, California and Portland, Oregon, a route that PenAir served under an EAS contract last December.
Officials there are still working with the DOT to secure a new commercial air service provider, according to the airport’s website.
In the weeks since the legislature announced that they would back SkyWest, a concentrated campaign in favor of PenAir has surfaced.
An online petition calling for PenAir to retain their spot at PLB, started by a PenAir employee, has garnered over 1,000 signatures in one month.
Advertising in local newspapers has surfaced, calling on residents to speak with the DOT on PenAir’s behalf.
But the legislature has also received numerous letters in support of SkyWest, according to Brown.
And a study of the four million-person population within a 90-minute radius of PLB, according to Airport Manager Christopher Kreig, found Washington, D.C. to have the biggest market in the area.
Hall said that the legislature retains the position that SkyWest is the best option for the future of the county.
“I really believe this is the avenue we have to go for Clinton County,” he told The Sun.
DECISION UPCOMING
Regardless of which airline the county backs, the federal DOT has the final say in which airline will receive EAS subsidies.
The DOT closed its final public comment period in early-February, according to County Administrator Michael Zurlo.
The legislature is expecting to hear a decision from the DOT in March.