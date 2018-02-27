Residents renew push for PenAir, legislature remains firm

× Expand File photo Residents renewed their call for the legislature to back PenAir at the Clinton County legislature’s regular session last week.

PLATTSBURGH | The federal Department of Transportation is expected to announce which commercial airline will serve Plattsburgh International Airport in the coming weeks.

But in the meantime, residents here have renewed their call for the current provider to stay.

A handful of residents earlier this month asked the Clinton County Legislature to reconsider their decision to back SkyWest, a United Airlines partner, over PenAir as Plattsburgh International Airport’s (PLB) primary airline.

“You’ve already made your decision, but you can rescind it,” Geoffrey Barker, a retired Delta Airlines captain based in Plattsburgh, told legislators on Feb. 14.

Barker argued that if Canadian travelers stop utilizing PLB, SkyWest service would be rendered irrelevant.

“If the Canadian market crashes, everything you’ve built will be gone,” he said.

Canadians account for around 60 percent of enplanements at PLB.

Barker also said that a hangar on campus rented by PenAir would likely remain vacant, costing the county up to $8,900 in rental fees each month.

Legislator Robert Hall (Area 10), head of the PLB subcommittee, conceded that there’s the possibility of lost rent — but that’s not a certainty.

“We also have a number of other entities interested in the space,” he said.

Another resident and employee of PenAir, Kellen Louis, 21, who created an online petition in favor of PenAir, repeated his concerns over job loss locally.

He specifically voiced concerns over the impact the elimination of those jobs could have on the local economy, as some of his coworkers may have to move away to seek employment elsewhere, he said.

“If jobs are lost ... to me that’s not growth, that’s recession,” he said. “And that’s not fair. It’s not right.”

It’s currently unclear how many employees SkyWest would hire locally.

COST COMPARISON

Louis also argued that PenAir’s bid was less expensive than SkyWest’s.

“Why spend taxpayer money to bring in something that’s available 45 minutes away?” he asked, adding that Boston Logan International Airport was far larger than Dulles. “Why spend more money to go to a smaller place?”

Deputy County Administrator Rodney Brown directly refuted Louis’ comments in an phone interview with The Sun.