Resolute Forest to open doors in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH — Resolute Forest Products, a Montreal-based paper company, will soon open its principal United States office in Plattsburgh.

The office opening will bring nearly 30 finance and customer service jobs to the area, according to North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas.

“This is a principal office of a global Canadian corporation, with 26 initial white collar jobs brought to New York,” Douglas said.

Douglas said in a news release the chamber has been in talks with the corporation for over two years in hopes that Resolute Forest would open a satellite office in the area.

“A friend put Resolute in touch with the Chamber two years ago,” Douglas said. “They were exploring the possibility of establishing a satellite of their Montreal corporate headquarters on the U.S. side of the border, and were focusing on Burlington, Vermont.”

Douglas said that the chamber rallied its troops and made a plan for enticing the business to look toward the North Country.

“We brought our team together and began a long process of showing that Plattsburgh was the place to locate their U.S. principal office, given its proximity to Montreal where they are based and an experienced team ready to help with all aspects,” he said.

Resolute Forest Products will partner with SUNY Plattsburgh as part of the Start-Up NY program, according to Douglas. The company will develop various collaborations with the college, including offering internships.

“[Resolute] selected our area and, working with our partners at SUNY Plattsburgh and Empire State Development, they are now setting up office operations at Redcay Hall on campus,” he said.

As part of Start-Up NY, the company will receive 10 years of exemption from state taxes.

“We have come to develop a warm relationship with the Resolute executive team over the last two years, and we know they will be a great addition to the North Country business community,” said Douglas.

For more information on Resolute Forest Products, visit resolutefp.com.

BIOTECH ENERGY

The announcement joins other optimistic business news for the region: Biotech Energy, a green technology company located on Smithfield Boulevard in Plattsburgh, will soon expand.

The company will eventually occupy a cottage on campus at Clinton Community College (CCC) — adding 10 new jobs over the next five years and investing $30,000 in new equipment.

The new jobs will be in addition to a number of internships, which will soon be available to CCC students, the college said.

“They’re looking for interns in business, marketing, accounting and mechanical technology,” said Steven Frederick, vice president for institutional advancement at CCC.

Biotech Energy, formed in 2015, provides fuel sales, energy surveys and audits, design, and engineering required for the manufacturing, installation, training, commissioning and service of biomass energy systems.

The company would like to work with students and faculty of CCC in the future, according to Frederick, potentially collaborating on research and development ideas.

“Business and education can team up to provide opportunities for internships and development,” said Frederick.

“It’s great for the community, great for this college, and great for biomass technology.”

STATE MOVEMENT

The news of Resolute Forest’s Plattsburgh opening and the expansion of Biotech Energy followed an announcement made by Empire State Development two weeks ago that 43 businesses will expand in or locate to New York State.

All 43 businesses, Resolute Forest and Biotech Energy included, will partner with colleges and universities to “spur economic growth across the state,” according to a news release from Empire State Development.

These businesses will create more than 640 new jobs and invest more than $15 million statewide.

“From life sciences to advanced manufacturing, industrial engineering to green-tech, more and more companies are finding New York State is a great place to grow their business,” said Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Howard Zemsky.

“These 43 companies will create hundreds of jobs for New Yorkers in dynamic, innovative industries while generating millions in revenue for local economies throughout the state.”