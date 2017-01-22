Restaurant has new look, name

× King George Restaurant owner Jennifer Ahmed stands with her staff at the restaurant in downtown Port Henry. From left are Robert Ahmed, Jennifer Ahmed, Luke McKiernan and Jerry Hendrix. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

PORT HENRY — The former George’s Restaurant in Port Henry is now the King George Restaurant under new ownership.

New owner Jennifer Ahmed says she’s expanded the eatery’s operating hours and menu.

“I want this to be the local place,” she said. “I’m going to redecorate. We’re getting a beer and wine license. And we now deliver.”

They’ll deliver as far as Westport, she said, with a $5 delivery charge.

Ahmed said the new name pays homage to the late George Jarvis, the restaurant’s founder, and the now-closed King’s Inn in Port Henry.

The new hours are 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

“I didn’t want to close at 2,” Ahmed said. “I want this to be a place where you can sit down with your family for dinner.”

She said they’ll now have prime rib on weekends, in addition to the Italian fare George’s was famous for.

“It’s really good prime beef,” she said. “Our meat is now certified Black Angus. You need a burger, it’s Black Angus. We’re upgrading all our ingredients.”

They’re also going to be offering children’s birthday parties, with a party room for kids, and offering package deals on parties.

“I’m changing everything around,” Ahmed said. “We’ll have a local theme here and a Champ theme. We want to brand everything local.”

Champ is the legendary Lake Champlain monster, often seen in the waters around Moriah.

Ahmed also purchased the former Republic Steel office building in Mineville, and is converting it to a bed-and-breakfast place, with a cafe on the ground floor.

“We hope to do it by fall,” she said.

Ahmed moved here recently, with her son, Robert, and has been pleased with the reception.

“We love it here,” she said. “We’ve been very welcomed here.”

She purchased the restaurant at an Essex County tax auction.

“This was a nice little opportunity,” she said.