Restaurant owner gets help in fight

Photo provided Schroon Lake pizza-maker Ralph Dudley is battling brain cancer, and a donation site has been set up to help with expenses.

SCHROON LAKE – Residents are uniting to help local restaurant owner Ralph Dudley, who has been battling brain cancer for two years.

Dudley owns Alpine Pizza in Schroon Lake, and a youcaring.com page has been set up to help with expenses.

His companion, Kristin Forrester, said Dudley has been fighting brain cancer since he was diagnosed in June 2015.

“Since then he has developed two more inoperable tumors,” she said in her fundraising plea. “He is going through treatments for the last tumor, but the doctor is saying this treatment works in one out of three people. It can reduce the tumor size to increase quality of life. Prognosis is typically about nine months; some patients may have less and some may have more time.”

She said she and Dudley have been together since 1992.

“We met in Saranac Lake at his friend’s pizza shop,” she said. “Then we moved down to Schroon Lake to take over his friend Jay’s other pizza shop in 1992. We have had some great times working at our shop. Our customers are like our family to us. We have watched kids grow up and move away, but when they come back to visit they wanted Ralph’s pizza.”

Their friend, Jill Reilly, said Dudley and Forrester are well known in Schroon Lake.

“Ralph has been struggling with his health and there is a huge financial burden looking ahead for Kristin,” she said. “Although Ralph is doing OK, he will never get better.

“Kristin was told he has about nine months left. While her head is reeling from that devastating news, it leaves her worrying about making future funeral arrangements and other mounting costs. We are a wonderful close-knit community and they could really use our help.”

She said the couple often donated pizzas to other’s fundraising events.

“Kristin has enough emotional pain and stress to deal with and a rocky road ahead where she will need her friends around her,” she said. “Let’s help at least relieve some of the financial stress and worry by giving any amount you can.”

Forrester said they appreciate all the support Dudley has been getting from the community.

“(I) just wanted to say thanks so much for all that you have already done for us.”

Reilly said they just held a bake sale for Dudley, and there’s another fundraiser coming up.

“I can just tell you that we raised over $1,000 at the bake sale,” Reilly said. “There is a ziti benefit dinner for them being held at the Timberwolf (Pub) in Schroon Lake on Feb. 19. There will be a 50/50 raffle as well as basket raffles.”

Donation Page:

youcaring.com/ralphdudleyandkristinforrester-736644