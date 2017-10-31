Retailer accused of writing bad checks

LEWIS | The owner of a local carpet store has been arrested for writing bad checks.

Kim M. Feeley, owner of Kim’s Karpets in Lewis, allegedly wrote three bad checks totaling $4,787 to the Floor Doctor, a Beekmantown business.

Feeley, 53, allegedly wrote the checks between April and May of this year, said state police.

Feeley was arrested on Oct. 28 and charged with two counts of fourth degree grand larceny, a class E felony, and one count of issuing a bad check.

She was released with appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Beekmantown Court on Nov. 1 at 5 p.m.

Feeley did not return a call seeking comment by the time this story went to print on Monday evening.