Retaining wall repair at Tannery Pond authorized

JOHNSBURG | The Johnsburg Town Board has authorized hiring a contractor to rebuild the retaining wall around a landscaped area on the outside of the Tannery Pond Center.

The board voted to authorize $9,565 for Volt Landscaping to rebuild the existing wall around a landscaped area.

Supervisor Andrea Hogan made a motion to move $10,000 budgeted for painting the exterior of Tannery Pond.

Councilman Pete Olesheski said he was having trouble finding a contractor who was able, or willing, to paint the center.

Olesheski said he had spoken to Rob Wing of Volt Landscaping about the wall, and the contractor was going to try to reuse the existing block because the manufacturer is not making it in the same caliber and style.

“The wall is leaning as if it will fall over onto the sidewalk,” Wing said.

According to Wing, when the building was constructed in 2002, whoever installed the wall had either not installed stone for drainage or used geogrid, a webbing that is hooked to the block and tied into the soil.

The geogrid, he said, would have prevented the wall from buckling or leaning. Wing said either there was no stone, geogrid, or both. The contractor will have to excavate the area in order to know for sure.

According to Tannery Pond Director Daphne Taylor, a roof drainage issue from the same side of the building has been taken care of. Wing said the could have contributed to the retaining wall issue.

Wing said he would do his best to have the wall rebuilt before the Cycle Adirondacks event coming to North Creek next month.

Volunteers from the cycling event have agreed to replace the landscaping in front of the center.

Resident Bob Nessle suggested replacing the front steps at Tannery Pond while the other work is being done, and suggested installing steps made with a heating element to keep the steps ice free.

Taylor said the past winter was hard on the steps. Duct tape had been used to cover one deteriorated area.

The board also approved $2,278 for cleaning the carpets at Tannery Pond. Olesheski moved the all the carpets be cleaned rather than spot cleaning or cleaning high traffic areas only. He said the contractor, Jason Briggs, was giving the town last year’s price.

Kelly Nestle asked if the town had considered installing another type of flooring in Tannery Pond, and Olesheski said that was the carpet cleaner’s recommendation.