Retention, recruitment remains a challenge for local fire department

× Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) visited with South Plattsburgh Fire Chief Tim Schwartz and members of area fire departments last week to talk about challenges facing local squads. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | One of the largest issues facing volunteer fire departments like South Plattsburgh is the retention and recruitment of volunteers, according to Fire Chief Tim Schwartz, and the lengthy training process for new recruits has a hand in that.

New York State Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) made the rounds at area fire departments last week, stopping off at the South Plattsburgh Fire Department on Thursday to speak with officials about their challenges.

For Class 1 firefighters, training can be up to six months or more, according to Schwartz.

“Too much training tends to deter people,” said Wallace Day, chairman of the Clinton County Board of Fire Commissioners.

Volunteer organizations around the region are struggling, according to Jones, who pointed to his local Rotary Club as an example.

“I’d be willing to bet that I’m the youngest person there by years,” he said.

Empowering people, especially young people, to take part and contribute to their community is important, Jones said.

“We need people to step up who want to volunteer.”

One thing that’s helping to combat the volunteer shortage is automatic mutual aid, Schwartz said, referencing the county-wide agreement that allows departments to respond across jurisdictions.

Jones spent the day touring volunteer fire departments throughout Clinton County, including departments in Cadyville and Morrisonville.

The South Plattsburgh Fire Department currently has over 30 members, according to Schwartz.

EXPANDING CANCER DISABILITY BENEFITS

Legislation to expand cancer disability benefits for volunteer firefighters beyond the current $600 per month, co-sponsored by Jones, was signed into law by Gov. Andrew Cuomo last week.

Studies have shown that firefighters are at a greater risk of cancer diagnoses and cancer-related deaths due to increased exposure to carcinogens, according to a statement from Jone’s office.

As a result, many volunteer firefighters were forced to incur large out-of-pocket expenses when seeking treatment for cancer.

“It’s my aim to give volunteer firefighters and their families a little bit of relief when they’re going through this disease,” Jones told The Sun.

“It’s the least we can do for these firefighters that protect our community on a volunteer basis.”

“It’s good to know that it’s there,” said Day.