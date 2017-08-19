Retired Indian Lake doc: Rural primary care a noble profession

× Expand Dr. Daniel Way receives a hug from an Indian Lake community member at a recent farewell open house for the doctor and his wife, Dr. Harriet Bush. Way retired after 36 years of rural, primary care in Indian Lake.

INDIAN LAKE | Dr. Daniel Way started out working in a large hospital, but early in his career had the opportunity to take over a rural practice in Indian Lake.

It was 1981, and Dr. Joseph Foote — who had been Indian Lake’s primary care physician since 1956 — was retiring. Way was offered the position and he has never regretted living and working in the Adirondacks.

“I often say when I watch the international news, thank God that I lived and worked in the Adirondacks, which is about one of the safest places in the world, climatologically, politically, and in terms of the international situation,” Way said.

Way said he appreciates the Adirondack climate, the geography, and the people, too.

“I am always stricken by the intactness of the community spirit, not only in Indian Lake, but in the Adirondacks,” he said.

Adirondacks people bend over backwards for their neighbors, he said.

He had a patient whose house burned down and lost everything. Within days, the community had a fundraiser and the family had a roof over their heads.

Like his predecessors, over his 36 years he has seen a lot change in medicine — for good and bad, he said. Dr. Hubert Carroll, who was Indian Lake’s doctor from 1922 to 1956, was treating a sick boy, and decided to try a new drug called “penicillin.”

“So much has changed,” Way said. “There have been some wonderful changes in medical technology and what we can offer patients that weren’t even on horizon when I started my practice.”

Way mentioned new medicines, endovascular procedures, replacing heart vales or treating aneurysms without surgery, to treating the DNA of patients.

But there has also been a grotesque disruption and distortion of doctor-patient relations, he said. The doctor-patient relationship suffers from intrusions in medicine by insurance companies, drug companies, the government, and all the excessive documentation.

“It all just drives wedge between doctor and patient,” Way said. “Rural, primary care is one of the most noble professions one can aspire to — taking care of people as individuals.”

In a way, being a doctor in a rural community is very similar to being in the clergy, he said. They have to have the same sensitivity to the needs and qualities of a person.