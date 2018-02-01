Retired industrial arts teacher never stopped woodworking

× North Creek woodworker Jack Masten shows a pen he made with wood, deer antler, and a kit for the metal pen parts. Photo by Christopher South

NORTH CREEK | Jack Masten started a career as an industrial art teacher in 1958.

By most standards, when he retired from teaching in 1989, he had a long career in the same profession.

Masten taught more than one of the industrial arts in his 31 years, including electronics and drafting.

But for the most part, he taught woodworking.

“I loved every minute of it,” he said.

Masten still loves to do woodworking and teaching — even if he is the student.

“Everything I do, I’m trying to learn something,” Masten said.

Indicating a rocking horse, one of several projects he is working on at this own pace, Masten said he’s made five others, each time trying to make from a single piece of wood.

“This one I’m putting together with pieces using wood screws,” he said. “It’s all a learning process.”

Born in Mohawk, Masten was raised in Herkimer.

He graduated high school and spent just one semester in college before he decided it wasn’t for him. He left school and ended up drafted into the U.S. Army in 1953.

The army found out he was a skier, and instead of sending him to Korea, he was sent to Fort Carson, Colorado. He was assigned to the 31st Infantry Regiment and tasked with teaching soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division to ski.

“I enjoyed every minute of it,” he said.

Masten eventually returned to college at Oswego, earned a degree in education, and from the University of Albany he earned a masters degree.

He took a job right out of college in 1958, becoming a shop teacher in Saratoga Springs, and he didn’t leave until he retired.

About his students, Masten said, “I loved them and they loved me because I taught them what they wanted to do.”

Masten had one student, Bill Petit, who graduated in 1967. Before he graduated, he made a hutch for Masten’s wife, Audrey.

Recently, Petit found Masten’s phone number in North Creek and student and teacher reconnected.

The Mastens still had the hutch and gave it to Petit, who gave the hutch he made 50 years ago to his daughter. Masten said Petit visits his workshop about every two weeks.