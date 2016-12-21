Retirees: We’re willing to settle

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH — A resolution proposed by the Plattsburgh City Retirees Association President asking that all retirees be returned to their original health care plan, and the PCRA be reimbursed for legal fees, was tabled by the Common Council last week.

While councilors did not give a reason for the measure, Mayor James Calnon said last week the parties were nearing a settlement.

Calnon — in an effort to make sure that retirees would not be without health care — was forced to allow retirees to return to the Blue Plan two weeks ago, after being notified that retirees would be without health care once the Humana Plan expired on Dec. 31 due to low enrollment.

For the last few months, President Gary Brandstedder has asked that retirees be returned to the Traditional Blue Cross Blue Shield plan.

This was the basis of the current litigation between the city and the PCRA, which has cost its members thousands of dollars in legal fees.

Calnon released a statement on Dec. 8 to ask retirees switch before Dec. 15.

Brandstedder told lawmakers that retirees were not given the 30 days required to change plans.

“This was an emergency action,” Calnon said. “Humana has left us and we had to find a replacement quickly.”

Calnon added that this switch back to the Blue plan “could be a permanent solution, could be a temporary solution.”

As of last Thursday, 40 out of 71 retirees had returned to the Blue plan, according to Calnon.

The resolution also requested that the city end litigation with the PCRA and repay the association for all legal fees incurred through litigation, which Brandstedder estimates would be around $120,000 to $200,000.

In an interview with the Sun, Calnon said the city likely won’t pay their legal fees.

“I don’t think that the clause will survive,” Calnon said. “Frankly if it does, I’ll veto it — that will be an absolute atrocity.”

Furthermore, said the mayor, the two sides may come to a settlement soon, and agreeing to pay the PCRA’s legal fees may be premature.

“We’re willing to settle,” Brandstedder told lawmakers.

Brandstedder said that he was told by the city that his resolution would not be “the proper way to end it,” and wouldn’t effect the current litigation.

“I spoke to [our] attorneys,” said Brandstedder. “That said that’s not true, and it would end the litigation.”

Brandstedder said that if the resolution was passed, the attorneys that represent the PCRA could issue a discontinuance of the litigation — a guarantee that the lawsuit has ended.

As someone serving on the city’s health care task force, Councilman Josh Kretser (Ward 6) said that they are “nearly at a place” to provide retirees with equal, or better, health care than they currently have.

Kretser said that he was “very confident” the task force will be able to find a resolution that is “equitable for everyone.”

Brandstetter’s resolution was again tabled until Dec. 28.