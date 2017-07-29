Retreat to offer female vets respite

LAKE GEORGE — Creative Healing Connections is looking for two active duty military women or women veterans from the Gore Mountain Region who would be interested in a scholarship to attend a retreat with other women veterans.

Carolyn Bischoff, director of Creative Healing Connections, said the organization has been awarded a $1,000 grant which would cover the cost of two women veterans to attend the retreat, which is normally $399 per person for the two and a half day retreat.

The grant from the Adirondack Foundation/Community Fund for the Gore Mountain Region is available to women who live in Chester, Johnsburg, Minerva, Schroon and Horicon.

The retreat will run Aug. 7-9.

“We have quite a few women veterans, from Vietnam to today, who have served in the armed forces. A lot of these women have PTSD, some are homeless, and we help them to reintegrate, to bond with others with similar experiences, and help them get through hard times,” Bischoff said in a phone interview.

Bischoff referred to PTSD and homelessness. Veterans also face difficulties such as military sexual trauma, traumatic brain injury and addiction challenges.

She said women can engage with women, who have had similar experiences in a peaceful, natural setting.

Activities include nature walks, dream workshops, music, yoga and massage, The retreat will allow women to express themselves through songwriting, storytelling, painting, dreams, journal-writing and dance.

While the retreat would not cure anyone, it may help them calm down.

“We have projects or other things that take their minds off constant worries and tensions. A lot of the women come back because they find it very helpful,” Bischoff said. “The retreat allows them to bond in safe place and to get problems off their minds.”

The retreats for active duty and women veterans take place at Wiawaka Center for Women on Lake George, the country’s oldest retreat site in the nation for women.

A second retreat will take place Sept. 8-10 at the Great Camp Sagamore, in Raquette Lake. This retreat is for Women Living with Cancer or Chronic Illness.

Bischoff said the retreat has seen women attend who are suffering with a chronic condition such as Lyme disease.

Scholarship support is partially underwritten by grants from the Adirondack (CFGMR), Knox, Cloudsplitter and Stewart’s Foundations, as well by individual supporters.

For more information, visit creativehealingconnections.org or call Carolyn at (518) 538-6723 to register by Aug. 1.