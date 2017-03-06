Reunion for relatives of Capt. Meachem

CROWN POINT – The relatives of Ray and Carrie Woods Meachem are hosting their first family reunion on Saturday, July 8 at the Crown State Historic Site.

The reunion open to all is from noon to 6 p.m., according to the planning committee of Sarah Meachem Ryan, Samantha Meachem and David V. Bruce.

The Meachems have an in-depth history in this country and region, Bruce said. He said Sarah Cook Meachem and her son, William, came to the Ticonderoga/Crown Point area after her husband, Capt. William Meachem, was killed at the Battle of Bunker Hill on June 17, 1775. The younger Meachem served in the War of 1812, and his former home has a state Department of Education historic marker in Port Henry.

“Reunions serve a number of purposes including opportunity for rekindling of families, and increasing understanding of history and genealogy and creating a sense of belonging,” Bruce said.

Families and individuals who have any direct or indirect connections to the Meachems, Woods, Allens and or distant relations can contact Samantha Meachem at 518 597-4775 or email samanthameachem20@hotmail.com by March 15 to receive more details.