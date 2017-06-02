Revitalization plans approved for downtown Glens Falls

× Expand Photo provided Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul predicts a prosperous future for Glens Falls May 25 as she announces the city revitalization projects approved by Gov. Cuomo, which include construction of an indoor farmers’ market with street-level stores, creation of a public arts trail and a new home for SUNY Adirondack’s Culinary Arts school. State Assemblyman Dan Stec (left) listens to her presentation to area officials at a press conference held in the Glens Falls Civic Center.

GLENS FALLS — A new building downtown to house an indoor farmers market, a new home for SUNY Adirondack’s culinary school, wireless high-speed broadband connectivity, streetscape improvements and a public arts trail are to become a reality in Glens Falls, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul told area officials during a visit to the city.

Hochul’s announcement of Glens Falls’ $9.7 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects — recently approved by Gov. Andrew Cuomo — was greeted with enthusiasm at a press conference held in the city’s Civic Center last week.

The centerpiece of the initiative, “The Market on South Street,” is to house not only a year-round farmers’ market, but also retail shops to accommodate artisans and boutiques — as well as a “food products incubator kitchen” and providing a new venue for public events.

Hochul said the market complex, to be built next to the existing outdoor farmers’ market site on South St., would create new opportunities for not only retailers and artisans, but for strengthening connections with area farmers and food producers.

Plans call for the market complex to include an adjacent parking garage and green space.

Hochul said that the state grant would assist SUNY Adirondack in relocating its culinary school downtown, not only offering classroom space and an instructional kitchen, but also establishing a full-service restaurant and a bakeshop.

Creating a one-mile public arts trail that links galleries, performance venues, arts organizations and historic buildings — thus creating a new attraction for both residents and visitors — is also an approved aspect of the initiative.

Plans call for installation of informational kiosks, bicycle racks, landscaping efforts and new pavement markings to identify the stops along the trail, as well as development of promotional materials.

Streetscape improvements are to enhance downtown Glens Falls’ ambiance and pedestrian experience, through improving sidewalks, installing street furniture, adding bicycle lanes, planting trees and burying existing overhead utility lines on Elm, Park, School and Exchange streets

Also approved was establishing a revolving loan and grant fund for businesses, building owners and entrepreneurs — with an aim to support downtown revitalization and boost the local economy.

Construction of a new park at the corner of South and School streets on two now-vacant lots — with accompanying stormwater retention improvements — was also endorsed.

Plans also call for redeveloping four lots containing vacant structures at South and Elm Streets, demolishing two of them to create a pocket park and reconstructing the two others for both retail and residential use.

The projects were among those devised and proposed earlier this year by a local downtown revitalization planning committee.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Glens Falls to redefine itself by building on its rich history, its charming buildings and its beautiful downtown, while moving into the future,” said Hochul.

“We’re very proud to help local people realize their dreams,” she said, referring to the $9.7 million in state funds allocated to accomplish the multiple projects.

EDC Warren County President Ed Bartholomew, who will be administrating the downtown revitalization initiative on behalf of the Glens Falls Development Corp., said he was “delighted” with Hochul’s visit and her announcement.

Plans are already underway to establish the arts trail, so it is likely to be accomplished first. Launching a competition for funding small business start-ups is another initial priority, Bartholomew said.

Hochul also visited Plattsburgh, announcing the development of the city’s waterfront, construction of a new retail/residential building, streetscape improvements and development of a new “arts and innovation studio.”