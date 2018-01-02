Reynolds announces campaign for Essex County sheriff

Pete DeMola
Essex County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy David Reynolds announced his candidacy for Essex County sheriff on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.
Reynolds, 42, formally announced his candidacy on Tuesday at the Essex County Courthouse in Elizabethtown.
“The career path I’ve taken, along with almost two decades of training and experience in law enforcement, combined with community task force and committee involvement, has definitely prepared me to be Essex County sheriff,” said Reynolds in a statement.
Essex County Sheriff Richard Cutting announced in December he will not run for a third term after 40 years of service to the county, including seven as the county’s top law enforcement official.
Reynold’s entry to the race sets up a contest with Michael Badger, who currently serves as undersheriff.
Badger announced his candidacy in December.
LONG CAREER
Reynolds, a 1993 graduate of Willsboro Central School, has been with the Essex County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) since launching his law enforcement career in 1999 after encouragement and advice from the late Essex County Sheriff Henry Hommes, a friend and family member.
He joined the department after his graduation from Clinton Community College with an A.A. in criminal justice and humanities and social science.
In 2001, he scored at the top of his police academy class.
The deputy, who currently holds the rank of major, said he possesses the extensive law enforcement experience paired with the administrative and supervisory skills necessary to lead the department.
Over the past two decades, Reynolds said he has garnered experience supervising each the department’s three divisions: corrections, civil and road patrol.
“My whole career has been in law enforcement,” Reynolds said. “In fact, most of my adult life has centered on serving the public in one way or another.”
Reynolds, who resides in Westport with his wife, Heather, and two daughters, outlined three priorities if elected:
People, the public and protection.
The lawman said he would like to increase department training — clarifying policies and procedures for deputies and correction officers — while empowering them to do their jobs most effectively.
Increased training, he said, will improve staff morale and reduce turnover, therefore reducing costs for the county.
“We have a whole department of competent, professional deputies and correction officers,” Reynolds said. “I want to ensure that as sheriff, I surround myself with good employees so that I can empower them through education and training to do their jobs effectively.”
When it comes to people-centered initiatives, Reynolds highlighted opiate abuse, mental health issues, domestic violence and other “acute” law enforcement situations as avenues when regular folks encounter the ECSO.
The nationwide opiate epidemic continues to be entrenched in Essex County.
“I would like to say it’s getting better but it’s not,” Reynolds told The Sun in an interview. “There’s too much demand.”
He also underscored the department’s role on community task forces, councils and other regional organizations.
As deputy, Reynolds sits on a number of those groups and attends regular meetings.
Taking over the top slot, he said, will be a natural progression because he is already closely involved with these committees, making a potential transition a natural one.
EXPERIENCE CITED
Reynolds also counts himself responsible for ensuring that the department is able to take advantage of grant funding for equipment and training.
“I am responsible for all the grant writing, ensuring that the department is able to purchase things such as body cameras for deputies, patrol car dash cameras, vehicle locators and internet capability in patrol cars without financial burden to the taxpayers,” he said.
He cited establishing the deputy EMT program as a recent accomplishment.
Since the program’s inception just over a year ago, deputies have responded to between 15 to 18 EMT calls per month, acting as first responders and stabilizing patients.
Reynolds said he’s also had the opportunity to investigate and assist with trial preparation for high-level criminal cases, including those that involve animal cruelty, sexual abuse, domestic violence and drugs.
“These cases are never pleasant, but they are a necessary to help ensure that public safety and community well-being remains the top priority of this office,” he said.
And while the major said he takes a “black or white” approach to law enforcement, he also has the ability to empathize.
After all, he said, his life was upended as a child when his brother committed a heinous crime.
“It was a benchmark time in my life,” Reynolds recalled. “I was fortunate to have a lot of support around me.”
If elected, Reynolds said he hopes to serve long-term.
“Short of Sheriff Cutting running again, there is no one in Essex County with greater experience and commitment than me,” he said.
Cutting has not yet endorsed a candidate, nor have county lawmakers or other officials.
Both Badger and Reynolds are running as Republicans, setting up a primary contest between the two in September.
If both candidates were to file as independents, they would then face off in the general election, which is slated for Nov. 6.
As the nascent race heads into winter, Reynolds said he looks forward to meeting with voters countywide.
“I’m going to be making myself available to answer any questions or concerns,” he said.