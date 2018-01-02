Reynolds announces campaign for Essex County sheriff

× Expand Pete DeMola Essex County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy David Reynolds announced his candidacy for Essex County sheriff on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Essex County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy David Reynolds has announced his campaign for Essex County sheriff.

Reynolds, 42, formally announced his candidacy on Tuesday at the Essex County Courthouse in Elizabethtown.

“The career path I’ve taken, along with almost two decades of training and experience in law enforcement, combined with community task force and committee involvement, has definitely prepared me to be Essex County sheriff,” said Reynolds in a statement.

Essex County Sheriff Richard Cutting announced in December he will not run for a third term after 40 years of service to the county, including seven as the county’s top law enforcement official.

Reynold’s entry to the race sets up a contest with Michael Badger, who currently serves as undersheriff.

Badger announced his candidacy in December.

LONG CAREER

Reynolds, a 1993 graduate of Willsboro Central School, has been with the Essex County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) since launching his law enforcement career in 1999 after encouragement and advice from the late Essex County Sheriff Henry Hommes, a friend and family member.

He joined the department after his graduation from Clinton Community College with an A.A. in criminal justice and humanities and social science.

In 2001, he scored at the top of his police academy class.

The deputy, who currently holds the rank of major, said he possesses the extensive law enforcement experience paired with the administrative and supervisory skills necessary to lead the department.

Over the past two decades, Reynolds said he has garnered experience supervising each the department’s three divisions: corrections, civil and road patrol.

“My whole career has been in law enforcement,” Reynolds said. “In fact, most of my adult life has centered on serving the public in one way or another.”

Reynolds, who resides in Westport with his wife, Heather, and two daughters, outlined three priorities if elected:

People, the public and protection.

The lawman said he would like to increase department training — clarifying policies and procedures for deputies and correction officers — while empowering them to do their jobs most effectively.

Increased training, he said, will improve staff morale and reduce turnover, therefore reducing costs for the county.