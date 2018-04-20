Reynolds gets GOP nomination for Essex County sheriff; Badger to exit race

× Expand Pete DeMola Essex County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Major David Reynolds was endorsed by the Essex County Republican Committee in his bid for Essex County sheriff on Thursday, April 19, 2018.

ELIZABETHTOWN | There will be no Republican primary for the Essex County sheriff’s race.

Essex County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Major David Reynolds was endorsed by the Essex County Republican Committee in a 2-to-1 margin over his prospective primary opponent on Thursday.

Reynolds received 2,083 weighted votes compared to Essex County Undersheriff Michael Badger’s 996.5.

“The Republican candidate for the Essex County Republican Committee for sheriff will be Mayor Reynolds,” said Essex County GOP Chairman Shaun Gillilland.

Reynolds, 42, has been with the agency since 1999, serving as chief deputy since 2009.

“There’s a lot of work to do,” Reynolds said. “I want to thank Mr. Badger for running a clean campaign to this point.”

Reynolds said he placed a high value on collaboration and teamwork, including the relationship between local school districts, the county and the sheriff’s office.

He has also expressed the need to increase training and boost resources to combat drug abuse, domestic violence and child abuse.

“I will take an active role to make sure the sheriff’s office is proactive rather than reactive,” Reynolds said.

× Expand Pete DeMola Essex County Undersheriff Michael Badger will not run a primary campaign against David Reynolds.

In comments ahead of the vote, Badger had called for Essex County to pair with school districts to provide resource officers and the need to grow the department without placing a burden on county taxpayers.

He will exit the race and not wage a primary challenge.

“I would like to thank the committee members who supported me and all of the members who found the time to meet with me over the last few months,” Badger said on Friday. “I wish the best of luck to my opponent in the future.”

Badger has worked for the department for 31 years and said he will retire at the end of the year.

Essex County Sheriff Richard Cutting has announced he will not run for a third term and will retire in January.

Cutting stayed neutral during the contest.

“They’re both qualified candidates,” he said afterwards.

Derinda Sherman nominated Reynolds, calling him “polite, even-tempered, hardworking and competitive,” citing his community involvement.

Essex County Clerk Joe Provoncha nominated Badger, citing his work to stamp out drug addiction through a prepared statement read by a proxy.