Reynolds rolls out early endorsements

ELIZABETHTOWN | A candidate for Essex County sheriff has received early endorsements from a handful of state and local officials.

Essex County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy David Reynolds announced endorsements from Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston (Wilmington) and four county lawmakers on Monday, including Jim Monty (Lewis), Joe Pete Wilson (Keene), Archie Depo (Jay) and Michael “Ike” Tyler of Westport.

The supervisors cited their experience working with Reynolds on law enforcement-related issues, as well as community improvement projects that reinforce the candidate’s “willingness, commitment and eagerness to assist the community,” according to a news release.

“He has always been very helpful no matter what the situation was, from borrowing lights for our Christmas celebration to helping with evictions, or traffic control for our many races,” Preston said in a statement. “David was always there for us, and he would be there for you. I support him 100 percent for the position of Essex County sheriff.”

Essex County Sheriff Richard Cutting has announced he will not run for a third term and will retire at the end of the year.

Reynolds faces a challenge from undersheriff Michael Badger.

Reynolds and Badger are both Republicans. If each circulates enough petitions to get on the ballot, they’ll face off in a September primary.

Democrats have not announced a candidate.

Former state assemblymembers Teresa Sayward and Janet Duprey, both Republicans, have also offered early endorsements of Reynolds, citing his anti-crime and heroin efforts.

“Reynolds knows Essex County and its youth,” Sayward said in a statement. “He has our trust to keep our county safe and healthy from crime and drugs. He’s honest and approachable and is my choice for sheriff of Essex County.”

Essex County EMS Coordinator Patty Bashaw has also endorsed Reynolds alongside Bonnie MacLeod, a member of the county’s animal cruelty task force, and Westport Youth Commission Director Ed Mason.

Reynolds announced his candidacy last month.

“The community leaders, elected officials, Essex County department leader and community members that I have had the pleasure of speaking with have all offered their support, words of encouragement and personal well-wishes,” Reynolds said in a statement. “It has been overwhelming and somewhat humbling to discover the support that people are willing to offer so early in the process.”